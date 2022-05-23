BLOUNTVILLE — The Sullivan County Commission has soundly rejected a request to close the Sullivan Gardens branch of the Sullivan County Public Library.
The library, located adjacent to both Sullivan Middle School (once Sullivan West High School) and Sullivan Elementary School, has been serving the Sullivan Gardens community since 1974.
The request to close the branch came from the board of trustees of the county’s public library system, which includes five locations. Representatives who spoke to the commission last week said too few members of the community are using the Sullivan Gardens branch.
Closing the branch would not have saved the county any money.
The board of trustees’ proposal was to shift the funding and staff from Sullivan Gardens elsewhere and direct Sullivan Gardens residents to go instead to the Colonial Heights branch.
During discussion of the resolution to OK closing the Sullivan Gardens branch, multiple county commissioners from across the county spoke against the move.
The community it serves falls within the county commission district represented by Darlene Calton and Alicia Starnes.
Both voiced strong support for keeping the libary open and asked that the board of trustees do more to promote use of the library, which largely serves senior citizens and is for many Sullivan Gardens area residents a sole source of internet access.
Home internet service is not available in the area, according to multiple sources. The lack of internet and cable service is cited as one reason the library branch sees a high volume of DVD check outs.
Starnes said that while the Colonial Heights branch is six miles from the Sullivan Gardens branch, the drive to Colonial Heights would be up to 18 miles for residents in the western-most end of the county.
“This library is not increasing costs,” Calton said. “It serves an area that includes many rural residents. Many don’t have cell phone or internet service. They need and want a library.”
Calton noted the library offers internet access and WiFi set up to reach the parking lot and area residents who do have cell phones or other devices do come there, even when the library is closed, to have access to the internet.
Commissioner Hershel Glover said he couldn’t support closing the library just because it has fewer users than others in the system. Glover said reading is an important factor overall, and internet access in today’s world is just as important.
If just five people use the computers or internet access there to find jobs, that’s beneficial, Glover said.
Calton said people in the area also rely on the computer service there at federal income tax time.
Calton and Starnes both said they had received a surge of requests from people who’d heard about the possible closure to keep the library open. Both said there is concern among residents that the county is losing recognition of Sullivan Gardens as a community and treating them like second-rate citizens.
“One person told me ‘the county is trying to wipe us off the map,’ “ Starnes said.
Commissioner Larry Crawford said he couldn’t support the closure and wondered what it might mean down the road.
“These residents are entitled to a library,” Crawford said. “If we do Sullivan Gardens today, what’s it going to be in six months or a year? Bloomingdale? I cannot vote for this.”
The vote to close the library: two yes; 21 no; one absent.
The Sullivan Gardens Public Library is located at 104 Bluegrass Drive.