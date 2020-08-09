Curbside pickup is available to patrons of Sullivan County Public Library. To be as contact-free as possible to protect you and library staff, please follow this procedure:
Call the library or go to the library catalog at www.scpltn.org to put holds on items you want.
When library staff call to let you know your hold items are at the library, make an appointment to pick up your items.
Park your car in the library parking lot, and open your trunk lid or hatchback. Library staff will wear PPE and bring items to your car.
Show your library card or ID through the closed vehicle window.
Library staff will place the items in your vehicle.
If you have wifi hotspots or large items to return (items that won’t fit in the drop box slots), return these items to the bins set up at each location.
Library staff will not come to the car to receive returns and are not accepting any donations at this time.
The library has added the following titles to its circulation. Titles designated (LP) are large print editions.
CD BOOKS
“28 Summers” — Elin Hilderbrand
“Cajun Justice” — James Patterson
“Camino Winds” — John Grisham
“Deep, Deep Snow” — Brian Freeman
“Fair Warning” — Michael Connelly
“Jane Doe 3: Catherine” — Kris Calvert
“Lost and Found Bookshop” — Susan Wiggs
“Outsider” — Linda Castillo
“Summer House” — James Patterson
“Unseen World” — Liz Moore
“Walk Along the Beach” — Debbie Macomber
“What You Wish For” — Katherine Center
FICTION
“Half Moon Bay” — Jonathan Kellerman
“Heartwarming Romance Collection” — Wanda E. Brunstetter
“Her Last Flight” — Beatriz Williams
“Murder in an Irish Cottage” — Carlene O’Connor
“Near Dark: a Thriller” — Brad Thor
“Order” — Daniel Silva
“Revelators” — Ace Atkins
“South of the Buttonwood Tree” — Heather Webber
FICTION (JUVENILE)
“Broken Promises” — Melody Carlson
“Finn & Poe Adventure” — Cavan Scott
“Lana Swims North” — Lisa Ann Scott
“Late Lunch With Llamas” — Mary Pope Osborne
“Odd Girl Out” — Melody Carlson