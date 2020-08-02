Curbside pickup is available to patrons of Sullivan County Public Library. To be as contact-free as possible to protect you and library staff, please follow this procedure:
Call the library or go to the library catalog at www.scpltn.org to put holds on items you want.
When library staff call to let you know your hold items are at the library, make an appointment to pick up your items.
Park your car in the library parking lot, and open your trunk lid or hatchback. Library staff will wear PPE and bring items to your car.
Show your library card or ID through the closed vehicle window.
Library staff will place the items in your vehicle.
If you have wifi hotspots or large items to return (items that won’t fit in the drop box slots), return these items to the bins set up at each location.
Library staff will not come to the car to receive returns and are not accepting any donations at this time.
The library has added the following titles to its circulation:
FICTION
"1st Case” — James Patterson
"Amish School Teacher” — Jerry S. Eicher
"Cajun Justice” — James Patterson
"Camino Winds” — John Grisham (LP)
"Closer Than She Knows” — Kelly Irvin
"Deadlock” — Catherine Coulter
"Deadly Touch” — Heather Graham
"Devil's Bones” — Carolyn Haines
"End of Her” — Shari Lapena
"Fragments of Light” — Michele Phoenix
NONFICTION
"Countdown 1945: the Extraordinary Story of the Atomic Bomb" — Chris Wallace
"Voices Worth the Listening: Three Women of Appalachia" — Thomas G. Burton
EASY
"Bug Girl: (a True Story)" — Sophia Spencer
"Dinosaur Lady: the Daring Discoveries of Mary Anning, the First Paleontologist" — Linda Skeers
"Family for Louie" — Alexandra Thompson
"Get Out and Play" — John Cena
"How to Solve a Problem: the Rise (and Falls) of a Rock-Climbing Champion" — Ashima Shiraishi
"I Don't Want to Wash My Hands!" — Tony Ross
"In the Garden" — Emma Giuliani
"It's Not My Fault!" — Jory John
"Lloyd Finds His Whalesong" — Skylaar Amann
"Margret & H.A. Rey's Curious George and the Summer Games" — Monica Perez
"Once Upon a Unicorn's Horn" — Beatrice Blue
"Pete the Kitty and the Unicorn's Missing Colors" — Kim Dean
"Sheep Dog and Sheep Sheep: Baaad Hair Day" — Eric Barclay
"Tiny T. Rex and the Very Dark Dark" — Jonathan Stutzman
"Color Monster Goes to School" — Anna Llenas