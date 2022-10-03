The non-profit shelter is selling pumpkins of all shapes, colors and sizes, as well as gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and fodder (dried corn stalks). There are also displays designed to offer perfect spots for seasonal family and pet photos.
BLOUNTVILLE — If you’re looking for pumpkins and other fall decorations, the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County’s Fall Pumpkin-Fest is underway at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol.
The nonprofit shelter is selling pumpkins of all shapes, colors and sizes, as well as gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and fodder (dried corn stalks). There are also displays designed to offer perfect spots for seasonal family and pet photos.
Food trucks are scheduled to be on hand on certain days (see list below).
WHERE DOES THE MONEY GO?
Profits from the sale help animals in the shelter, and the event is designed to be fun for shoppers, their families, and pets.
“It is one of our big fundraisers for the shelter,” Karen Fox, outreach coordinator for the facility, said. “Last year was our first time and it was a huge success for us. We sold out and had to restock. So this year we’ve ordered one and a half times as much stock from the start.”
Fox said the pumpkin supplier fronts the product to the shelter, which prices and sells the pumpkins based on size and keeps a portion of the proceeds. The shelter’s share increases according to sales volume. In other words, the more the public buys, the bigger the facility’s share.
Prices begin at $1.50 for palm-sized pumpkins.
“For larger pumpkins, we measure them with a tape measure and that’s what sets the price,” Fox said. “We’re hoping for another great year and to top last year on the money raised for the shelter.”
The split with the supplier starts at 25% and typically runs 25-30% for fundraisers. The share can go as high as 50% if sales reach the top level. Last year the shelter’s sales volume garnered a 32% share.
“Last year the event lasted not quite four weeks,” Fox said. “This year we’re going to be open nearly six weeks.”
SCHEDULE THROUGH HALLOWEEN
Hours this week are Thursday, 4 to 7 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.; and Sunday, 1 to 6 p.m. Hours will expand beginning Oct. 13 to 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and continue to be 1 to 6 p.m. on Sundays.
FOOD TRUCK SCHEDULE:
• Brunch Box 423: Oct. 15, 18, and 28.
• Taste of South Africa: Oct. 14.
• BD&F Farms Kitchen: Oct. 22.
• Shane’s Place: Oct. 23.
• Dips: Oct. 29.
SHELTER PROGRESSES
Fox said the shelter has made great strides in the past couple of years.
“Our year-to-date euthanasia rate is .03%,” Fox said. “That’s very low. The total rate last year was 1.99%. We do not euthanize for space. We do manage intake by requiring appointments for owner surrenders. We have to bring in strays.”
In mid-September, the shelter had around 15 dogs in its kennels and had just sent 21 to a rescue group. Of those taken by the rescue group, the “long-timers” had been at the shelter approximately six months.
“They all had adopters waiting on them,” Fox said.
The shelter provides “extra care” for all normal intakes.
“Every puppy gets tested for parvo before their feet hit the floor,” Fox said. “Everyone gets a microchip. Everyone gets dewormed. Everyone gets a flea treatment. Everyone gets ‘fixed.’ “
The shelter provides spaying and neutering on site for all shelter animals and for “community cats” as well as owned cats.