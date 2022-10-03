BLOUNTVILLE — If you’re looking for pumpkins and other fall decorations, the Animal Shelter of Sullivan County’s Fall Pumpkin-Fest is underway at 1200 Volunteer Parkway in Bristol.

The nonprofit shelter is selling pumpkins of all shapes, colors and sizes, as well as gourds, bales of straw, chrysanthemums and fodder (dried corn stalks). There are also displays designed to offer perfect spots for seasonal family and pet photos.

