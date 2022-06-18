The Rhododendron Festival, held at the base of the mountain at Roan Mountain State Park, continues Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day with more than 100 arts and crafts vendors, a variety of food, traditional music and old-time folkway demonstrations. These photos of Roan Mountain were provided by reader Richard Currie. See more photos at www.timesnews.net.

