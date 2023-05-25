Andy Offutt Irwin is shown here as he entertains crowds with his side-splitting stories. As the next performer in residence at the International Storytelling Center, Irwin will offer a series of matinee concerts that showcase his own repertoire as well as storytelling as an art form. He’ll perform daily at 2 p.m. from Tuesday, May 30 until Saturday, June 3.
Contributed/Tom Raymond
Andy Irwin takes the stage.
CONTRIBUTED
Irwin uses his many talents to present one of a kind humor.
Cutting a lanky figure in downtown Jonesborough, storyteller Andy Offutt Irwin is a familiar face to many locals.
Best known for his original character work and light humor with a Southern touch, Irwin plans to share the comedy he’s celebrated for as well as a handful of more serious personal stories during this residency.
“I’ll also do at least one song every set,” says Irwin, who plays guitar. “And yes, I will whistle.” The performer has been ranked as one of the best whistlers in the world, a distinction that may sound frivolous until you hear him perform Gershwin’s Prelude No. 2.
Irwin has long been an audience favorite in Jonesborough, where he is celebrated for his silly sense of humor and his subtle acting chops. Hailing from the small town of Covington, Georgia, Irwin thinks of Jonesborough as a familiar and comforting second home. The unusual weeklong residency format of Storytelling Live gives him a chance to connect with old fans and new faces in a way that sustains his artistic practice and nurtures his creativity.
“There’s not a bad seat in the house. The furthest seat away from me is still pretty close,” he says of ISC’s Mary B. Martin Storytelling Hall, noting that the back of the theater is the same distance as the closest seat to the stages at the National Storytelling Festival. “The house lights are on and we can see the audience. I’ve spent a lot of time in Jonesborough, so there are town folks who I know by name and regular listeners who come time after time. You develop a relationship with them. It’s such an intimate space.”
Performances at the theater, which seats about 100, frequently sell out, and advance purchase is strongly recommended.
Irwin will appear courtesy of ISC’s Storytelling Live series, a seasonal program that will bring a new storyteller to Jonesborough each week through the end of October. Tickets are $14 for adults, $12 for seniors and military, and $7 for those under age 18. Same-day seats are offered when they’re available, with a special discount for all attendees on Saturdays, when all tickets are just $7.
One of Irwin’s performances will be recorded and shared online on Friday, June 2, and will remain accessible until the following Monday at midnight. Online tickets are priced at just $15 and include admission for everyone in the ticketer’s household.
2023 season passes are still available for in-person and virtual concerts, offering savings of almost 50% less than regular admission.
The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.