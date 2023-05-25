Cutting a lanky figure in downtown Jonesborough, storyteller Andy Offutt Irwin is a familiar face to many locals.

As the next performer in residence at the International Storytelling Center, Irwin will offer a series of matinee concerts that showcase his own repertoire as well as storytelling as an art form. He’ll perform daily at 2 p.m. from Tuesday, May 30 until Saturday, June 3.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

The International Storytelling Center is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m., Monday through Saturday. For more information about Storytelling Live, including the full schedule, or to purchase tickets and season passes, visit www.storytellingcenter.net or call (800) 952-8392.

Tags

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you