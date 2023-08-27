Rhythm and Roots 2022 crowd (copy)

Music lovers converged on Bristol during Rhythm  & Roots in 2022.

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Drive or walk downtown Bristol’s teeming city streets. By day, the sun shines; by night, music seems to illuminate the whole town with country music and more.

With signs up and days dwindling down, the 22nd installment of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion looms.

Dallas Moore

Dallas Moore is set to return to Rhythm & Roots.


Carlene Carter

Carlene Carter, granddaughter of Carter Family co-founder Maybelle Carter, will entertain during Rhythm & Roots on Sunday, Sept. 10.
Isaac Gibson at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion

Isaac Gibson leads Castlewood's 49 Winchester for two performances during Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.


