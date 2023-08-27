BRISTOL, Tenn. — Drive or walk downtown Bristol’s teeming city streets. By day, the sun shines; by night, music seems to illuminate the whole town with country music and more.
With signs up and days dwindling down, the 22nd installment of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion looms.
An old friend returned, Rhythm & Roots comes back on Friday, Sept. 8, through Sunday, Sept. 10. Staged in downtown Bristol, as in years past, this year’s festival features more than 100 names, large to small, national to local — from ranks of music branded country to rock to soul to bluegrass and more.
Welcome home indeed, Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
“Bristol,” said Jim Lauderdale after he performed last year, “it’s hallowed ground.”
Dallas Moore, who returns to Rhythm & Roots at 3 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, on the State Street Stage, made his first appearance last year. He joins co-headliners Nickel Creek, Margo Price, Bruce Hornsby & the Noisemakers, Watchhouse, The Mavericks, 49 Winchester, Marty Stuart, Allison Russell, Jim Lauderdale, Carlene Carter and more.
“Oh, man, last year was fantastic,” said Moore, who lives in Cincinnati, Ohio. “For so many years I’ve wanted to play Rhythm & Roots. It felt like a big family reunion.”
When Moore, whose latest album, “No God in Juarez,” was released in June, sang from the Piedmont Stage last year, he did so for a gradually swelling crowd. Rain had stopped. Sun parted the clouds. And his gravelly voice and throwback outlaw country style penetrated the airwaves to reach the masses.
“By the end, there were people all the way back to the security gate,” Moore, 53, said. “I never call people ‘fans.’ They’re family and friends. Well, we made a lot of family and friends at Rhythm & Roots. We had family and friends from all over the country and all over the world who came to the festival because we were there. There was one who flew in from Germany.”
Moore hearkens to the days of the 1970s. His style, a distillation of influences including country outlaws Willie Nelson, Waylon Jennings and David Allan Coe, rumbles the bandstand with such tunes as an autobiographical “Every Night I Burn Another Honky Tonk Down.”
“Waylon was a huge influence on me,” Moore said. “When I picked up a guitar, the first songs I played were by Waylon Jennings. Then I was into Willie Nelson, David Allan Coe, Billy Joe Shaver. For me, it was always outlaw country and rock ’n’ roll. It’s all in my melting pot.”
“To me, it’s the greatest honor to be there in Bristol,” said Carlene Carter. “Part of my job is to keep these songs alive. They’re timeless.”
Carter will perform during Rhythm & Roots at the Country Mural Stage on Sunday, Sept. 10. One can count on her performing at least a handful of Carter Family standbys, perhaps even their very first song, “Bury Me Under the Weeping Willow,” which they recorded during the Bristol Sessions in Bristol, Tennessee, on Aug. 1, 1927.
“Grandma said she was really uncomfortable that day,” Carter said of her ancestor Maybelle Carter. “When they got to Bristol, they were not dressed as well as some of the other people. Plus, she was pregnant with Aunt Helen. But I think of her sweet voice and playing her guitar and making it sound like more people were playing.”
Sweet sounds of Russell County, Virginia, home for 49 Winchester, will no doubt ooze from the boys when they return to Rhythm & Roots. They will perform twice. You can see them on the State Street Stage on Friday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m. and on Sunday, Sept. 10, at 5:30 p.m., when 49 Winchester closes out Rhythm & Roots from the Cumberland Square Park Stage with a blowout that promises to include a steady rolling lineup of guests.
Led by lead singer and chief songwriter Isaac Gibson, 49 Winchester burst onto the national scene with their most recent album, “Fortune Favors the Bold.”
“I’m not a prolific songwriter,” said Isaac Gibson. “I don’t write dozens of songs. I’m sort of an introspective writer. On this record, about a quarter of it came from outside sources.”
Since its release on New West Records last year, “Fortune Favors the Bold” catapulted 49 Winchester from their beloved hometown of Castlewood, Virginia, to all parts of the country. And world.
They have played the prestigious Grand Ole Opry. By the end of the month, they will venture to Europe for a month in locales including Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Germany, the United Kingdom and the Netherlands. Following the Rhythm & Roots shows, the band will open for country star Luke Combs starting Sept. 30 in Oslo, Norway.
Songs written about life, as well as of heart and home, recorded and performed with gigantic waves of passion attached have punched the Southwest Virginia natives’ tickets to international acclaim.
“They’re experiences from everyday life,” Gibson said. “Some songs are happy. Some songs are sad songs. Most are from my life.”
Songs make them go. Whether it’s Bruce Hornsby’s social commentary classic “The Way It Is” or perhaps Marty Stuart’s new “Country Star,” from an axis spun of creative melodies and timeless lyrics, a bevy of folks will spin from the lineup of Rhythm & Roots and into the annals of Bristol’s enormous pages of music history.
That’s not lost on Jim Lauderdale when he speaks of Bristol as a hallowed place. That’s not lost on Dallas Moore when he thanks his shining rhinestone stars for the opportunity.
“I’m honored and humbled,” Moore said, “to now be part of the Bristol Rhythm & Roots family.”