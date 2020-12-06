ST. PAUL — If you are not getting enough of a certain holiday-themed movie channel, a St. Paul theater group has just the spoof for you.
Ben Mays, director of the Lyric Players’ “The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon,” said that the group’s second annual fundraising show to help with restoration of the former Lyric Theater hit an obstacle this year with the COVID-19 pandemic — an obstacle the group plans to overcome with a streaming performance starting Dec. 12.
“We first tried to see if we could use Zoom to do all of the parts and performances, but some folks had slow internet connections, or Zoom would slow or freeze,” Mays said. “Daniel Stanley, the technical director, came through by recording each cast member’s performance separately and then bringing it all together.”
“The Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” — the reader can take a deep breath here — spoofs the Hallmark Channel’s typical holiday lineup of romantic comedy movies with a touch of Second City TV and a multi-screen performance, Mays said.
According to the Players:
“Welcome to Hopewood Falls, Vermont, where singles in adorable sweaters converge to look for love. Can disguises help royalty and/or movie stars find the down-to-earth connections they crave? Will evil city slickers destroy charming inns and/or Christmas tree farms? Isn’t it a little creepy for a meet-cute to depend on one person being in a coma? Grab a hot chocolate and your favorite friend to find out in this wildly entertaining parody of holiday rom-coms.”
“I told (St. Paul Tomorrow Director Kathy Stewart) and Daniel that it looked a lot like ‘Hollywood Squares,’ ” Mays said. “It was very heartwarming seeing everyone sitting in their own caves giving it their all.”
“We are adapting,” Stewart said of the play. “Everyone’s been generous of their time and talent. It’s funny, it’s a great show, and we’re looking forward to when we can do live productions hopefully next year.”
Mays joked that Stewart’s adherence to COVID-19 sanitation and mitigation guidelines caused a wardrobe malfunction or two.
“I got a stripe down the back of my favorite flannel shirt from disinfectant, and Daniel got some on his Christmas sweatshirt,” Mays said. “At least we feel safe.”
Research for the production consisted of two full evenings of Mays and his wife Kim Neal Mays watching the Hallmark Channel to get a feel for how the cast should perform.
“I was pleasantly surprised about the kinds of characters and plots you see in those movies,” Mays said. “This play is going to be over-the-top silly and is meant to be a parody. The cast mentions a lot of things that Hallmark Channel watchers will get.”
The Lyric Players’ first attempt at a Christmas show was a live 1940’s radio-style production of “It’s a Wonderful Life,” complete with a radio studio-like sound effects table and with commercial breaks done in the style of vintage radio ads. Mays said that show had its own bump in the road when a winter storm began on opening night, but the performance had a full house nonetheless.
Stewart said that “Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderthon” will go to fund a worthy cause: continued work on the Lyric Theater interior. With a $1.5 million phase of work to bring the interior to occupation code set to start in January, Stewart said downtown development group St. Paul Tomorrow is seeking grant funding and donations for the interior phase two of the final finish and stage curtains.
“We’re always looking for donors,” Stewart said.
“Holiday Channel Christmas Movie Wonderland” performances will be streamed on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 12 and 13 at 4 p.m. and Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 14 and 15 at 7 p.m. Tickets for the streaming are $10 and available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/the-holiday-movie-channel-christmas-movie-wonderthon-tickets-128495340021. Tickets must be purchased at least two days before the desired performance, Stewart said, and a link will be emailed where one can watch the show.
Anyone wanting to support the Lyric Theater restoration project can send donations through PayPal Giving at stpaulmainstreet@gmail.com or by mail to St. Paul Main Street, P.O. Box 375, St. Paul, VA, 24283. For more information, call St. Paul Tomorrow at (276) 395-0685.