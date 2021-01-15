BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park is seeking public support to conserve a collection detailing African-American experiences in Wise County.
The Jessie Reasor Zander Collection of 20th century photos and documents is among various museum items being considered for the top spot among Virginia’s Top 10 Endangered Artifacts in an online voting competition this month.
Online voting for the award continues through Jan. 20, and the artifact with the most votes will receive $1,000 for conservation and preservation.
The Jessie Reasor Zander Collection includes photographs and documents chronicling the African-American experience in Wise County, from the early 20th century through 2010.
Zander was born in the coal camp community of Inman, near Appalachia. In 1954, Zander became the first African-American to graduate from Berea College and became a prominent teacher, poet and community leader.
The Zander Collection includes photographs and memorabilia from schools and churches that tell the story of an Appalachian African-American community, literally from birth until death.
More information and the online voting portal can be found at: https://www.vamuseums.org/virginias-top-10-endangered-artifacts.
Remaining honorees will be eligible for other monetary awards provided by the selection committee. Funding comes from the Community Foundation for a Greater Richmond and the Blandford Rees Foundation.