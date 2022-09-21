BIG STONE GAP — The Childress Girls will return to the Southwest Virginia Museum State Park on Friday for the final musical chapter of the “Lunch on the Lawn” series.
The four sisters got their start with private lessons and later the Mountain Music School at Mountain Empire Community College. They then joined the Junior Appalachian Musicians program at Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, where they grew as teachers and performers.
The Childress Girls carry numerous accomplishments, including invitations to play at FloydFest, teach youth at The Ralph Stanley Music Festival and perform on the JAM stage at the IBMA in Raleigh.
Most notably, they have performed at Natural Tunnel State Park, Southwest Virginia Museum State Park and Heartwood Youth Festival, among others. They also play at local venues, churches in Southwest Virginia, festivals and more.
The “Lunch on the Lawn” event will begin at noon on Friday. It is free and open to the public, and visitors are recommended to bring their own lunch. Dough & Joe will be onsite selling donuts, coffee and ice cream.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today.
Recommended Videos
Trending Recipe Video
For more information, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at (276) 523-1322.