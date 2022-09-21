The Childress Girls

The Childress Girls got their start with private lessons and later the Mountain Music School at Mountain Empire Community College.

BIG STONE GAP — The Childress Girls will return to the Southwest Virginia Museum State Park on Friday for the final musical chapter of the “Lunch on the Lawn” series.

The four sisters got their start with private lessons and later the Mountain Music School at Mountain Empire Community College. They then joined the Junior Appalachian Musicians program at Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, where they grew as teachers and performers.

For more information, call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at (276) 523-1322.