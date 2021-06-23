BIG STONE GAP -- The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host its weekly "Lunch on the Lawn" music series Friday, June 25, at noon, featuring the Childress Girls.
Their musical journey started from a few private lessons, then grew even further after attending Mountain Music School located at Mountain Empire Community College in Big Stone Gap.
From there they moved on to the Junior Appalachian Musicians (JAMs) program located at Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, gaining performance and teaching skills.
The Childress Sisters are often found performing at music festivals, local musical venues, churches throughout Southwest Virginia, farmer’s markets and private bookings.
Their most recent accomplishments include a featured performance at Pickin’ in the Park: Music in the Mountains at Natural Tunnel State Park, Lunch on the Lawn at the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park, Home Craft Days and Heartwood Youth Festival, plus performances at Galax, Virginia JAMS camp.
Some accomplishments of note for the Childress Sisters include an invitation to teach youth at The Ralph Stanley Music Festival, a spot at FloydFest, and an invitation to perform on the JAM stage at the IBMA in Raleigh, North Carolina.
The "Lunch on the Lawn" event is free and open to the public. Visitors may bring their own lunch or purchase lunch from a local food truck.
The park will comply with the state COVID-19 regulations in place at the time the program is offered.
For more information, please call the Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park at 276-523-1322.
