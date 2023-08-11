WISE, Va. — Pro-Art is once again ready to offer a smorgasbord of art across Southwest Virginia — from music and theater to dance and storytelling from worldwide and regional artists.
The Wise, Virginia nonprofit organization recently announced its 47th season of shows, performances and more, starting with events during the High Knob Outdoor Fest set for Aug. 19.
The High Knob Outdoor Fest is a weeklong celebration highlighting the High Knob Region’s abundant outdoor adventures offering trips, activities, and presentations focused on getting people outdoors, the release said. The festival culminates with a celebration in downtown Norton featuring outdoor and artisan vendors, food trucks, craft beer and wine, outdoor activities and demos. That includes live music by the Appalachian old-time group, The Empty Bottle Stringband (4 p.m.); the indie folk band from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, Honey Magpie (5:30 p.m.); the Bristol rock band, Rare Fiction (7 p.m.), and the rock band from Abingdon, Virginia, Alpine Motel (8:30 p.m.).
Pro-Art’s season doesn’t end there.
Upcoming performances cover a range of interests and from artists from all over the world like the Boilermaker Jazz Band, South Korean Folk Fusion, Swing Bands, the deft harmonies of a historic vocal ensemble from England, Latin Salsa, a Blues Fusion act, and a Mexilachian band. The season also includes familiar favorites from the Barter Theatre, Richmond Ballet, Symphony of the Mountains, Dave Eggar and more.
“I’m really excited for the wide range of programming we’ve planned for this year,” said Pro-Art Executive Director Michael McNulty, in the release. “With music from around the world and local favorites closer to home, art reminds us who we are and inspires us to imagine what we might become. Artistic expression offers humanity that rare experience which enjoins awe with humility, power with wisdom. So, we hope you’ll consider turning off the TV and putting down your phone and doing as Ray Bradbury advised, ‘Stuff your eyes with wonder!’”
Last year’s ticket sales more than quintupled for the second consecutive season, the release said. Tickets to the 47th Pro-Art season are on sale now.
Tickets can be purchased online, in person at any show, or by calling (276) 376-4520.
Pro-Art is supported in part by the Virginia Commission for the Arts, which receives support from the Virginia General Assembly and the National Endowment for the Arts, as well as the C. Bascom Slemp Foundation, The University of Virginia’s College at Wise, Mountain Empire Community College, the Columbus Phipps Foundation, and the Lee County Community Foundation. Pro-Art shows are held throughout Southwest Virginia.