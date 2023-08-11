WISE, Va. — Pro-Art is once again ready to offer a smorgasbord of art across Southwest Virginia — from music and theater to dance and storytelling from worldwide and regional artists.

Empty Bottle Stringband closer

From left to right,  Kristal MacMorran, Tyler Hughes, and Stephanie Duckworth make up the Empty Bottle Stringband.

The Wise, Virginia nonprofit organization recently announced its 47th season of shows, performances and more, starting with events during the High Knob Outdoor Fest set for Aug. 19.

SE:UM.jpeg

SE:UM offers a performance of Korean Folk blended with jazz at UVA-Wise in May 2024.

