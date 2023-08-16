I had to know what all the hype was about. “Sound of Freedom” has had very little in the way of formal marketing. The production company didn’t have the budget for an extensive marketing campaign. What it does have is fairly incredible word of mouth. Many people have told me about the film. So I finally broke down and hit the theater for this film that is mystifyingly controversial.
In Honduras, two young children are living their simple and enjoyable life with their father, Roberto (Jose Zuñiga). A supposed talent scout, Giselle (Yessica Borroto), notices young Rocío (Cristal Aparicio) at a local market. She tells Rocío she has a future in the modeling business. Rocío brings her little brother Miguel (Lucás Ávila) to the photoshoot. But the photoshoot is a scam, and Giselle quickly abducts Rocío, Miguel and several other children and sells them into sexual slavery — kids, some as young as 7 years old.
In the United States, Homeland Security Agent Tim Ballard (Jim Caviezel) is busy trapping online predators and purveyors of child pornography. Tim and his fellow officers take down a pedophile downloading illegal images. Tim uses his wits to trick him into giving up another pedophile, which in turn leads to Tim rescuing Miguel.
Tim thinks he is done with this operation until Miguel asks Tim to rescue his sister Rocío. The next thing you know, Tim is in Cartagena, Colombia, trying to make contacts to locate Rocío. Tim is introduced to Vampiro (Bill Camp), an American who formerly worked for one of the Colombian cartels but now dedicates his life to buying children who are in the sex trade and giving them their freedom.
Tim and Vampiro embark on a plan to locate (the most difficult part of the plan) and liberate Rocío from her captors. They face opposition at every turn, but Tim refuses to return to the U.S. without Rocío, even if it costs him his job.
“Sound of Freedom” is not an easy watch. It’s not supposed to be easy — that’s the point. No movie about sex trafficking children should be easy to watch. Just a few minutes into the movie, I could feel my stomach flip. As far as emotions go, my revulsion at the pedophiles and sex traffickers was matched only by my hatred for them.
In fact, the film brings out many emotions. Sadness, anger, irritation, disgust and admiration, among others, all fight for prominence as the events unfold. Which of these viewers will focus on during the movie will vary. For me, it was anger. I was angry at the traffickers and pedophiles, angry at the world we live in that allows such a thing as child sexual slavery to exist, angry that the governments and good people of the world don’t do more to stop this scourge.
“Sound of Freedom” is not about the acting or directing or cinematography. It’s not even about Agent Tim Ballard, who has a job that is simultaneously the most difficult job in the world and the most important. (What could be more important than saving children from sexual slavery?) It’s about the message behind the movie. The film is about all the Rocíos and Miguels of this world who are in a living hell. Those children are the true heroes of this story.
One thing I don’t understand is the negative narrative from some segments of society about this movie. Somehow this film has become a tool to drive a wedge between people on opposite ends of the political spectrum. The atrocities behind this movie are not partisan. Every single decent human on the face of the Earth should be appalled by what happens to these children. This is not a political issue. It’s a basic human decency issue.
“Sound of Freedom” is not a movie made to entertain people. You are not supposed to enjoy the film. It’s a movie made with a specific objective in mind. Everyone behind the film wants to raise awareness of the despicable issue of human trafficking. It’s an important film everyone should see.
Grade: A-
Rated PG-13for thematic content involving sex trafficking, violence, language, sexual references, some drug references, and smoking throughout.
Bradley Griffith is a local attorney and a lifelong movie buff.