BRISTOL, Va. — The recent Tennessee Songwriters Week Qualifying Round at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum had four winners.
The winners from among 20 who competed are: Ari Silver of Johnson City; Audrey Rose of Flinstone, Georgia; Logan Fritz of Abingdon; and Noah Spencer of Pounding Mill, Virginia.
The winner from the regional competition at the Down Home in Johnson City later this month, a Showcase Round, will be among six statewide to earn a moment in the spotlight at The Bluebird Café in Nashville. The competition gets underway at 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 22.
Tickets are on sale now for $15 online. Masks are required at the Down Home, as is proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test result within 72 hours.
Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.