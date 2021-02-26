JOHNSON CITY — You've seen it on businesses. You may have even driven on it. But, what exactly is the State of Franklin?
Tipton-Haynes Historic Site will answer that question and more when it hosts the State of Franklin Battle — a living history event about the failed state and the battle that was fought on the property of Col. John Tipton — on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Local re-enactors will give visitors an opportunity to explore camp life of the late 1700s. They'll also be holding different demonstrations throughout the morning. At 10:30 a.m. and 12:30 p.m., there will be a showing of "The Mysterious Lost State of Franklin" documentary.
The highlight of the day is the 2 p.m. re-enactment of the 232-year-old battle.
Visitors will also have the chance to discover the rich history of Tipton-Haynes and its 11 historic structures. The home of the Tipton and Haynes families will be open for tours, and guests can also take a relaxing stroll along the site’s quarter-mile nature trail or go spelunking in the site’s ancient cave.
Admission for the State of Franklin Battle is $5 for adults and $2.50 for children 12 and under. Members are admitted free. Masks are required in the visitor center and when social distancing cannot be maintained.
Tipton-Haynes State Historic Site is located at 2620 South Roan St. in Johnson City and is a Tennessee Historical Commission owned state historic site. Call (423) 926-3631 or email tiptonhaynes@outlook.com to learn more.