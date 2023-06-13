KINGSPORT — Six Rivers Media is set to serve as the Tri-Cities’ guide on all things entertainment.
The company’s new entertainment product, Tri-Cities Scene, will offer artist profiles, event features, calendar information and more.
KINGSPORT — Six Rivers Media is set to serve as the Tri-Cities’ guide on all things entertainment.
The company’s new entertainment product, Tri-Cities Scene, will offer artist profiles, event features, calendar information and more.
“The Tri-Cities is rich with arts and entertainment with something to offer for everyone,” said Ron Waite, group publisher for Six Rivers Media. “We will work to become the repository of this information with the Tri-Cities Scene and online with our robust calendar of events.”
The product will launch Thursday, June 15, online at www.timesnews.net and www.johnsoncitypress.com and in print along with the Kingsport Times News and the Johnson City Press each Thursday.
The product is set to cover more than just part of the Tri-Cities, however.
Tri-Cities Scene will offer a local calendar of upcoming events throughout Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia. It will also offer local features on everything from the Barter Theatre and the Carter Family Fold to the Appalachian Fair and the National Storytelling Festival and more.
“This product was built to include stories and event information from all corners of Six Rivers Media’s coverage areas and beyond,” said Marina Waters, editor of Tri-Cities Scene. “The goal here is to make this guide the No. 1 way for folks to know what’s happening in Northeast Tennessee and Southwest Virginia.”
Six Rivers Media is the family owned, parent company of the Kingsport Times News, the Johnson City Press, the Erwin Record, the Herald & Tribune in Jonesborough and the Mountain City Tomahawk.
The company recently appointed Waters as editor of Tri-Cities Scene. Waters was the former editor of Bristol Now after serving as the business and Scott County reporter for the Kingsport Times News following her role as a staff writer at the Herald & Tribune.
“Our communities are hungry for events, festivals, new shops and restaurants and stories highlighting those go-and-do activities — especially after the past few years,” Waters said. “We have a plethora of new residents here who are looking for a source to offer them all they need to know about the Tri-Cities entertainment scene. I think too some locals could use a reminder on what all our region has to offer.”
“I’m really excited to offer stories folks will look forward to reading each week — stories that really showcase the good things happening here at home. We really want to continue our tradition of telling stories about the people and events that make this place special.”
To send Tri-Cities Scene story suggestions, email mwaters@sixriversmedia.com.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sign up to receive news and updates from this site directly to your desktop.
Click on the bell icon to manage your notifications at any time.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Please disable your ad blocker, and refresh the page to view this content.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful! Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.