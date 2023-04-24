KINGSPORT — On the night of April 14, cheers of the Dobyns-Bennett school song rang out in Dayton, Ohio, as the school’s Varsity Winter Guard team won the Winter Guard International Scholastic A Class World Champion title.

Since its inception, the Dobyns-Bennett Color Guard programs have grown to become a beacon of excellence among high school band programs across the country. As well as performing with the Dobyns-Bennett Marching Band for football games, competitions and parades, color guard members participate in winter guard programs, which begin soon after the end of the band’s competitive season.

