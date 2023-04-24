KINGSPORT — On the night of April 14, cheers of the Dobyns-Bennett school song rang out in Dayton, Ohio, as the school’s Varsity Winter Guard team won the Winter Guard International Scholastic A Class World Champion title.
Since its inception, the Dobyns-Bennett Color Guard programs have grown to become a beacon of excellence among high school band programs across the country. As well as performing with the Dobyns-Bennett Marching Band for football games, competitions and parades, color guard members participate in winter guard programs, which begin soon after the end of the band’s competitive season.
Over the past few months, the Varsity Winter Guard has learned and produced their show, “The Bride,” a modern spin on the story of The Bride of Frankenstein. The show features handmade props, familiar tunes and plenty of spooky looks.
Dobyns-Bennett’s Winter Guard teams began competing in the 1990s, but this year was the first time they have ever taken home a World Champion title. Last year, the team placed eighth in Scholastic A Class at WGI World Championships in Dayton.
Now, they have a prominent place in the history of the WGI Scholastic A class, as the recipient of the second-highest numeric score in Scholastic A class history: a 98.915.
“Dobyns-Bennett winning just solidifies that the years of work myself and the staff have put into the program, the decisions we have been making, and the people we have been bringing in to bring these shows to life are actually paying off,” said Jed Garvey, color guard director. “Going into this competitive season our goal was to win, but it feels very surreal to have actually achieved that goal. Aside from winning, it also feels great to have put together a show that people genuinely love and are entertained by.”
“To me winning was so emotional and unbelievably exciting,” said Dobyns-Bennett junior Rebecca Carter, a member of the color guard, winter guard and leadership teams. “We started the season as just a team but went on to become a family. To win with my closest friends is what makes this victory so special.”
As a result of their placement, the team will be competing in Scholastic Open class next season, a higher and more advanced classification than the team has ever taken on before.
“We hope to keep the momentum going and continue to build the program. We also hope to keep delivering entertaining shows that can continue to be competitively successful as well,” Garvey said.
For many members of the team, especially graduating members, this past season has marked a turning point in the trajectory of their love for their sport and their team.
“I couldn’t be more proud of this team and all the work they put in,” said Skylar Carter, color guard captain and graduating senior. “I love this program and never want to leave, but knowing my last performance was the best I could ever do makes it easier.”
The Dobyns-Bennett Winter Guard had lots of help this season, from clinicians, parents and more.
“I would like to thank all of the parent support we have had this season. From building props, driving trucks, getting the students to and from shows, and everything in between. This season would not be possible without their support,” said Garvey. “I would also like to thank our design team: Byron Valentine, Tyler Garcia, and Louis Hellinger. These people are not local to Kingsport, but continue to invest their time and energy into the Dobyns-Bennett students because they believe in what they are capable of.”
As for the team’s future, a lot of questions are still unanswered, but the team’s motivation to keep going cannot be denied.
“I believe these members have a sense of pride in what they accomplished, and new members will look to them for guidance in how to rise to the occasion of what we ask them to do in our program,” said Garvey. “It’s hard to say what next year will look like. I know we will compete in a higher class (Scholastic Open). I think the staff and students are really excited to take on this new challenge!”