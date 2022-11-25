KINGSPORT — “Scrinch: The Musical,” a new original production, will debut this Christmas season at LampLight Theatre.
The first showing will be Saturday.
“This Victorian steampunk Christmas musical is sure to warm the cockles of the most rancorous heart,” a press release from the Downtown Kingsport Association said.
The musical is set in the village of Cotsbury, England, and theatregoers will experience the tale of Scrinch, a master clock maker, and his family.
The musical will present Christmas magic through innovative songs, beautiful costumes, and an imaginative Victorian steampunk set design.
Written and directed by Billy Wayne Arrington, including original music by Billy Wayne, Judson Jenkins, and Missy McCoy, the story reveals the true meaning of Christmas as a devoted young lady, Prudence Godfrey, braves the winter of Scrinch’s misfortune to share a message of hope that brings lost and forgotten souls home.
Comedic gossips along with colorful characters assist in spreading holiday cheer throughout the village and into the hearts of all who attend.
Performance dates and times
“Scrinch: The Musical” runs Nov. 26 through Dec. 18 with weeknight performances Dec. 19–21.
Evening performances are at 7 p.m.
Saturday matinees at 2 p.m.
Sunday matinees at 3 p.m.
Additional weekday matinees will be held on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at 9 a.m. and noon.
Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for students, and free for children 5 and under,
Seniors and groups get a discount. Doors will open one hour before the show.
Reservations are recommended, but walk-ins are always welcome.