GATE CITY — This past weekend, the Scott County Public Library hosted its first Spinning the Yarn Festival.
The festival included local authors, artists and musicians. The day kicked off with volunteers setting up a “yarn bombing” display in the front of the library, decorating everything from the trunks of trees to tables in colorful yarn. The patterns and shapes were made by participants in the library’s crochet class, as well as donations.
While this is the first year the Scott County Public Library has hosted the festival, they did participate in International Yarn Bombing Day last year. They saw higher participation this year from the community, according to librarian assistant Peggy Hensley. People were asked to come out two hours before the start of the festival to help display the yarn creations.
“Yarn bombing is like graffiti with knitting and crochet,” said Hensley. Last year, we sort of had to explain what it was, but this year, we had so much more participation.”
Prior to the festival, volunteers “yarn bombed” local business Top Notch Cuts Barbershop after it won an online contest hosted by the library. They decorated the windows with knitted and crocheted barber scissors and the plant holders in front of the business.
Fred and Jill Sauceman discussed some of their articles from Blue Ridge Country magazine in a “Best of Blue Ridge” program. Rita Quillen shared excerpts from her book, “Hiding Ezra,” and shared the inspiration for the sequel, “Wayland.” Bebbie Hickman also read her new children’s book, “The Hidden Land of Youngsters.” Visitors were invited to ask questions and chat with the authors during and after each session.
Quillen shared how she felt honored to be a part of the festival, and she hopes it will inspire more people to come visit the library in the future.
“This library was central to writing my book, and had it not been for libraries like this one, I wouldn’t be a writer,” Quillen said. “I certainly wouldn’t have written these books without the resources they provide. Festivals like this lure people in who sometimes might not otherwise come, so that’s awesome. I’m happy to be part of it.”
Musician Tammy Martin played the autoharp and dulcimer while some crocheted and knitted outside underneath the demonstration tent.
“It’s been great to get to know everybody. ... You can understand the charm of a quilting bee when we get together and work on the same project together,” said Hensley.
The library hosts a crocheting class on the second Tuesday of every month, including this coming Tuesday, June 13. The class starts at 5:30 p.m. Those who wish to participate should bring their own materials if possible. The experience is open to those of all skill levels.