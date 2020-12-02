Bring the family for a warm welcome from Santa at the Chuckey Depot Train Museum at Jonesborough on Saturday, Dec. 5, 12, and 19 from noon to 3 p.m.
Santa can be found on the back of the caboose in the Chuckey Depot parking lot, social distanced from visitors, but offering a warm welcome and Christmas cheer.
Explore the history of the railroad inside the Chuckey Depot Museum filled with artifacts and items from the past.
The Chuckey Depot is a stop on the Celebration of Trees trail and their live tree can be viewed from the Lost State Scenic Walkway Trail just beside the Depot.
Handmade Chuckey Depot-inspired ornaments will be given to each person who makes a donation to the depot. Social distancing guidelines will be in place.
For more information follow the Chuckey Depot Museum on Facebook or visit Jonesborough.com.