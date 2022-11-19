KINGSPORT — The Santa Train returned to the track Saturday for its 80th year after two years of drive-thru events, drawing exceptionally large crowds who were thankful for its return.
The train completed a 110-mile route, which consisted of 14 stops, with three in Kentucky, 10 in Virginia and one in Tennessee. Approximately 120 volunteers assisted the train.
CSX announced in August that it would not be reviving the in-person aspect of the Santa Train, but that plan changed a month later, thanks to some remarks Joe Hinrichs, the company's new president and CEO, heard during a corporate event.
“So, I heard from the leadership team at a dinner about their experiences with the Santa Train,” Hinrichs said. “There’s so much history, tradition and pride in CSX and being a railroader and being a railroad company. And so I heard how impactful the train was to this community and how important it is to our history, having run for 78 years, and just learning about what it means to be a part of this community. When I heard that, it was very much consistent with what we want to do as a leadership team.”
Hinrichs met with CSX Executive Vice-President of Operations Jamie Boychuk, who tackled the main obstacle to reviving the tradition: limited staff. Boychuk struck a deal with the general chairman of the union in the area so that the engineering team could run the stop protection and the transportation staff could run the train.
So within 45 days, the CSX family and partners pulled off a miracle in the eyes of many.
“Anytime that you condense something that normally takes nine months to prepare into about 45 days, which is essentially what we had, it creates challenges,” said Bryan Tucker, CSX vice-president of Corporate Communications. "The fact that we were able to do it is a testament to the commitment and care that the people inside CSX and this community have for the Santa Train.”
Tucker said he let out a cry of joy when he found out the Santa Train tradition was returning.
“It means so much to so many folks in this community. This is their Christmas; this is the only Christmas they're going to have, so to have a train like this with their fellow community members coming together and providing that joy is just great.”
Hinrichs said the CSX leadership team made the right decision.
“It’s been an amazing experience so far,” Hinrichs said. “Looking at it, just how many people we touch and how thankful they are, that’s been really rewarding emotionally. There’s been a lot of tears shed in good ways. I’m really just so proud of how we can touch people’s lives in a meaningful way, and it’s just so impactful. It’s great to be back after a few, and you can tell by the crowds we have that people really appreciate this.”
This year the makeup of the train also changed. It was repainted with a color scheme inspired by the B&O Railroad, which was the origin of CSX. The company also renovated almost every car and added a new locomotive, a dome car and a new floor to the decommissioned Santa Car.
Residents throughout the region came out in droves to see the train and receive gifts from companies who wanted to give back. The Santa Train distributed approximately 15 tons of gifts to children along the route.
Santa was excited to be back on the train and said that the number of people at the stops shows how excited the residents were.
“The Christmas spirit never died,” Santa said. “Seeing all these smiling faces gathered to see the train, families of all ages enjoying this time together.”
Heather Adkins and her 5-year-old son Casen were at the stop in Elkhorn City.
“So many people don’t get to go away and experience Christmas elsewhere, so the Santa Train brings Christmas to the mountains,” Adkins said.
Autumn Tackett, who was also in Elkhorn City with her kids, said having the Santa Train back in person brings in the Christmas spirit and a sense of normalcy.
Michael Christian, who was in Dante, said that the Santa Train is Christmas.
“It’s a tradition for people in this community,” Christian said. “I’m 34, and I’ve been coming since I was little, and now, I bring my 14-year-old daughter. So having the train back means a lot. The holiday season ain’t the same without the Santa Train.”
At the Fort Blackmore stop, Paul Phillips, said the Santa Train offers children a valuable lesson.
“I think it’s important to let kids see people giving back to others,” Phillips noted.
The kids in attendance along the route were also excited, including Nikolai Pickens in Haysi, who said his favorite part was watching Santa throw gifts from the train.
In St. Paul, some 400 to 500 people lined the tracks to welcome Santa Claus and his helpers under sunny skies as CSX workers wore red Santa Train knit caps and kept the tracks clear and safe for the crowd.
“It’s the first one for the kids,” Dawson Abernathy said as he and his wife, Lenora, waited with 1-year-old Xavier and 10-month-old Liam for the train to arrive. “We both have been years ago, and we figured to put them through the same tradition we’d been through. They’ll have a lot of fun with it because we did.”
Carolyn Hill of Lebanon said Saturday was the first time she had been to see the Santa Train as she waited with her service dog, Barbarella.
“I’m living my second childhood, and this is Barbarella’s first time, too,” Hill said. “She’s a little nervous around the train, but she might get a stuffed toy from Santa. She doesn’t chew up her stuffed toys, and she has a special place she keeps them in the house.”
After Santa’s visit, kids of all ages smiled as they carried stuffed toys and candy tossed from the train and backpacks and gifts distributed by Food City workers.
The Santa Train partnered with the Kingsport Chamber of Commerce, Soles4Soles, Appalachian Power and Food City.
Brian Miller, the 2021 chair of the Kingsport Chamber Board, rode the train for the first time.
“That’s one of the primary missions of the chamber is to collaborate with other organizations that want to make communities stronger,” Miller said. “It’s good for the business community to give back to people that support them throughout the year. This region has a lot of people that are less fortunate and need assistance like this.”
According to Theresa Miller, who is with Soles4Soles, a nonprofit whose goal is to end the cycle of poverty, the group packed 5,000 backpacks for the train prior to the actual day and also distributed winter weather gear.
“It’s important to our mission because part of our mission is to help people during hard times,” said Miller. “So, for us to be able to come out here and provide some winter gear will hopefully free up some resources for them to use for other needs. A huge part of our mission and why I think we align so well with the Santa Train is just putting smiles on people’s faces and joy in their hearts, and I think that’s what this is all about.”
Jamie Horton, the assistant manager at the Eastman Road Food City and Santa Train coordinator, explained why his company supports the project.
“The train is just a way to give back to the customers who shop at our stores,” Horton said.
Aaron Walker, the president and COO of Appalachian Power, said he heard about the train during his first day on the job.
“When I joined Appalachian Power two years ago, day one, the previous president said there is one thing you need to do when you join this company, and that’s be on the Santa Train; it’s gonna change your life and your family’s life,” Walker said.
Walker said the train lets him connect with the community.
“So all too often we talk about our customers; we see them from a distance, but you don’t get an opportunity to interact and mingle and get to know them on a personal level,” Walker said. “Just getting out and handing out these presents, it’s incredible how many small children have grabbed me and said, 'Hey can you grab me a bear for my brother or sister?' Or you watch the lady that’s kind of quiet in the corner just standing and watching, giving me the head nod — you got to get this kid something.”