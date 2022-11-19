KINGSPORT — The Santa Train returned to the track Saturday for its 80th year after two years of drive-thru events, drawing exceptionally large crowds who were thankful for its return.

The train completed a 110-mile route, which consisted of 14 stops, with three in Kentucky, 10 in Virginia and one in Tennessee. Approximately 120 volunteers assisted the train.

