BRISTOL —Rosanne Cash and JJ Grey & Mofro are two of the top headliners for the Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival, Sept. 9-11, 2022, in Historic Downtown Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia.
The announcement of Grey and Cash are part of the first round of artists announced Thursday by festival organizers. Ultimately 100 or more artists are expected to join this year's lineup.
Weekend tickets for the festival are on sale.
"We are thrilled that JJ Grey & Mofro and Rosanne Cash are among our headliners this year," said Leah Ross, executive director of advancement for the Birthplace of Country Music, the parent nonprofit of the festival, the Birthplace of Country Music Museum, and WBCM Radio Bristol. "Rosanne's participation is especially significant as we recognize the 95th anniversary of the 1927 Bristol Sessions, which her father Johnny Cash named 'the single most important event in the history of country music.'"
Though the festival celebrates the impact of those recordings every year, this year's lineup reflects just how far-reaching and influential the 1927 Bristol Sessions continue to be across a wide range of music genres.
Scheduled to appear at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, Sept. 9-11, 2022:
• Rosanne Cash
• JJ Grey & Mofro
• Jerry Douglas Band
• Briston Maroney
• Donna the Buffalo
• Katie Pruitt
• 49 Winchester
• Ralph Stanley II & The Clinch Mountain Boys
• Dallas Wayne
• John R. Miller
• Bill & the Belles
• The Get Right Band
• Caitlin Krisko & The Broadcast
• Kyshona
• Carson Peters & Iron Mountain
• Kelsey Rae
• Jennifer Knapp
• Jake Blount
• The Honey Dewdrops
• Adeem the Artist
• Casey Noel
• Wound Tight
Additional highlights of the festival, with the price of admission, is a special exhibit at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum to honor "The Man in Black" - Johnny Cash's 1968 Folsom Prison Redemption.
BCM plans to release additional Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion festival artists at the end of each month through April, anticipating approximately 100 acts to gather and share their music and creative energy. Weekend passes are on sale now for $100. Artist schedules and single day tickets will be released later this summer. For tickets and more information, visit BristolRhythm.com.
About Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
The award-winning Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion music festival is a celebration of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and Bristol, Tennessee-Virginia's legacy as the Birthplace of Country Music. The festival is renowned for its diverse headliners, established touring acts, up-and-coming artists, and some of the Appalachian region's finest music across a wide variety of roots genres. Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is also noted for its unique downtown setting along State Street, where Virginia and Tennessee meet to form the twin cities of Bristol. The festival hosts an estimated 45,000 attendees across more than a dozen outdoor stages and indoor venues with approximately 100 acts of live music throughout the three-day weekend. For more information about Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, visit BristolRhythm.com.
About Bristol
Split in half by the state lines of Tennessee and Virginia, Bristol is steeped in the traditions of Appalachian music. It was on State Street in the summer of 1927 when, at the urging of Ernest "Pop" Stoneman, Ralph Peer of the Victor Talking Machine Company set up a makeshift studio in an old hat factory and recorded the legendary 1927 Bristol Sessions - a project that scholars now refer to as the "Big Bang" of country music. Those Sessions included the first recordings of the Carter Family, the "First Family of Country Music," and Jimmie Rodgers, the "Father of Country Music," among others, and ushered country music into the mainstream. The impact of the 1927 Bristol Sessions continues to influence the music of today, and Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion is a reflection of that musical trajectory across a wide range of roots genres - traditional old-time and bluegrass, classic and alt-country, rockabilly, Celtic, Piedmont blues, indie and Southern rock are all represented at the award-winning festival.
Due to the impact of the 1927 Bristol Sessions, Bristol was designated the "Birthplace of Country Music" by Congress in 1998. In 2002, the 1927 Bristol Sessions was selected as one of 25 significant recordings included in the Library of Congress' National Recording Registry during the program's first year of existence. For more information visit BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.
About the Birthplace of Country Music Museum
BCM is the keeper of Bristol's music heritage, and festival-goers are encouraged to learn more about the twin cities' significant place in history at the Birthplace of Country Music Museum while they are in town. An affiliate of the Smithsonian Institution, the museum explores the story of the 1927 Bristol Sessions and how evolving sound technology shaped their success. Through multiple theater experiences, interactive exhibits, text and artifacts - along with a variety of educational programs and community events - the exciting story of these recording sessions and their influence on today's music comes alive. The museum is literally steps away from festival stages at Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion, and also houses its own radio station - WBCM Radio Bristol - which broadcasts live daily on the air and online. For more information about the Birthplace of Country Music organization, including the festival, museum, and WBCM Radio Bristol, visit BirthplaceOfCountryMusic.org.