HILTONS, Va. — A.P. Carter’s footsteps remain firmly embedded throughout Poor Valley. Though gone for nearly 63 years, one can still detect the indelible presence of the man who wrote such songs as “Will the Circle be Unbroken” and “Bury Me Under the Weeping Willow.”
Step inside the museum at the Carter Family Fold. That was A.P. Carter’s store. Look across the road from The Fold to see where the tracks along which trains traveled and A.P. walked in search of songs, left imprints that remain.
Indeed, The Carter Family lives and thrives today in the form of every Saturday night’s Carter Family Fold. Oh, but come Saturday, Aug. 5, the 49th Annual Carter Fold Festival unfolds at the Carter Fold in Hiltons, Virginia. Simply attend. And one will certainly be reminded of the majestic talents and mesmerizing creations of A.P., Sara, and Maybelle Carter.
“It’s like stepping back in time,” said Ronnie Williams.
A longtime friend of the Carters and lifelong practitioner of their music, Williams will perform Carter Family Music during the festival. Others scheduled to appear include Leftover Biscuits, Whitetop Mountain Band, and Carson Peters and his band Iron Mountain.
“I’ve been chasing the Carters since I was real young,” Williams said from his home in Spotsylvania County, Virginia. “I got to know the whole family, even Johnny Cash.”
Janette Carter, a daughter of A.P. and Sara Carter, founded the Carter Family Fold in 1974. She did so as a way of keeping a promise she made to her father relative to keeping the music alive.
When she died in 2006, The New York Times ran her obituary. Nowadays, her daughter, Rita Forrester, maintains traditions in keeping with how her mother established the sparkling gem known as The Carter Family Fold.
“Mom did her best to honor what her dad wanted,” said Rita Forrester. “I’m continuing to honor my mother and what she wanted and what her father wanted.”
Williams fits the mold perfectly. In addition to befriending Maybelle Carter as well as her daughters Helen, Anita, and June, Williams took to the music of The Carter Family as a musician. Not only that, he plays a 1929 Gibson L5 guitar, the exact same make and model made famous by Maybelle Carter, whose L5 was from 1928.
“Oh yeah, I will have my Gibson L5 at the festival. I don’t play anything else,” Williams said. “One time I was talking with Mother Maybelle about her guitar. She said once she played that L5, and it played so great, she said ‘I can’t play another one.’”
Carter Family photos dominate the walls that embrace the stage of the simply majestic Fold. Look to see several of Maybelle, her beloved Gibson L5 in hand. Some of the photos depict Johnny Cash, who was welcomed into the family when he married Maybelle’s daughter, June.
Visions of A.P. and Sara Carter as well as of their daughter, Janette, amount to more than simply photos of Carter Family members. They represent country music history from its earliest and American music history at its best.
More than one person in attendance has spoken of how their presence looms within the music on stage as well as a welcoming feeling in the crisp mountain air.
“Every day,” Forrester said when asked if she could feel her family at The Fold. “Every time I go there, I can feel them. It happens when I drive by, when I go inside the store, when I go inside The Fold. A day doesn’t go by when I don’t think about them.”
Maybelle and Sara Carter performed during the first Carter Fold Festival. Staged on Aug. 23, 1975, it was one of the last times they performed together in public.
“I went to the first festival,” Williams said. “The Fold hadn’t been built yet. They had a flatbed trailer as the stage. Everybody who attended was up on the hillside. And hot? Oh, my gracious, it was hot. I remember Mother Maybelle came off stage, and the sweat was dripping off her hair.”
Tradition, like a clear mountain creek that winds its way through the crevices and crevasses of the surrounding Clinch Mountains, captivates The Fold. Prevailing threads to the past connect with music that’s reminiscent of The Carter Family as well as an array of crafts and food reflective of Appalachian Mountain culture.
“The music, it’s the best in bluegrass and old-time,” Forrester said. “It’s a lot like it was back in the 1920s, back when The Carter Family started out. The whole family can come to the festival. After COVID, we’re celebrating getting back together.”
Forrester added that there will be a selection of food trucks on site during the festival. Of particular note, not a single drop of alcohol is permitted on the grounds of The Fold.
As to songs, count on Carter Family songs.
“The first time I played The fold was in 1977,” Williams said. “They had the 50th anniversary of the Bristol Sessions. Maybelle and Sara were there. They sat in lawn chairs. Man, you talk about nervous, I was, playing their songs while they sat there watching. Afterward, Mother Maybelle took my hand and said, ‘You did really good.’”
A.P. Carter died in 1960. Maybelle Carter died in 1978. Sara Carter died in 1979. Janette Carter, the founder of The Carter Family Fold, died in 2006. Their touch, their music, their presence, and ultimately their love resonates today throughout the grounds upon which they graced long ago.
“There’s no place like the Fold,” Williams said.