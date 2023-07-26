HILTONS, Va. — A.P. Carter’s footsteps remain firmly embedded throughout Poor Valley. Though gone for nearly 63 years, one can still detect the indelible presence of the man who wrote such songs as “Will the Circle be Unbroken” and “Bury Me Under the Weeping Willow.”

Step inside the museum at the Carter Family Fold. That was A.P. Carter’s store. Look across the road from The Fold to see where the tracks along which trains traveled and A.P. walked in search of songs, left imprints that remain.

Ronnie Williams with guitar at Maybelle Carter home in Madison, Tennessee

With his 1929 Gibson L5 guitar, one year newer than the model made famous by Maybelle Carter, Ronnie Williams visited the former home of the late Maybelle Carter.
Ronnie Williams, Sara and Maybelle Carter at first Carter Fold Festival in 1975

Ronnie Williams stands behind Sara Carter (in green) and Maybelle Carter (in red) during the first Carter Fold Festival in 1975.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you