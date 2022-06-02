Ron Short

Local favorite Ron Short, a veteran singer, songwriter, musician and playwright, will host the Southwest Virginia Museum’s First Saturday Community Coffee House on June 4. All family-friendly performers are invited to participate.

 Southwest Virginia Museum

BIG STONE GAP — The Southwest Virginia Museum Historical State Park will host its First Saturday Community Coffee House on Saturday, June 4, from 7-9 p.m.

Ron Short will serve as the featured host for the event.

Short is a veteran singer, songwriter, musician and playwright. Born in Dickenson County, Virginia, he now resides in Duffield, Virginia. He plays at local venues and has become a favorite wherever he goes.

The First Saturday Community Coffee House is an open-mic event for all family-friendly performers. Interested musicians, storytellers and poets should arrive by 6:30 p.m. for sign-up and scheduling.

Admission is free. Refreshments will be available for purchase.

To learn more, call 276-523-1322.

