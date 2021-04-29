ROGERSVILLE — The third season of Music Mondays kicks off May 3 at historic Crockett Springs Park with three bands taking the gazebo stage beginning at 5:30 p.m.
The free concerts are sponsored by the Rogersville Heritage Association, which owns the park.
RHA Director Melissa Nelson said the public is invited to attend the concerts featuring String Break, Neon Remedy and Traci Cochran.
“Bring your lawn chairs, blankets, and a picnic and enjoy our hometown musicians,” Nelson said. “It’s a family-oriented event, and I would love to see families there picnicking on their blankets or in their lounge chairs enjoying the music. Music is very therapeutic, and with the times we’re in right now, it’s very much needed.”
The RHA asks concert attendees to exercise social distancing and stay at least 15 feet from the stage.
“There is plenty of room at the park to get spread out and social distance,” Nelson said. “Music makes everybody happy. It’s going to be a mix. String Break will open the concert with a variety of bluegrass to rock and current music.”
String Break
String Break is an acoustic duo made up of Ron Yageman and Randy Ball. Yageman is a former Michigan resident who moved to Rogersville after his retirement from teaching and social work. He started his career in music in the 1960s with The Merrie Motor Company, which had a regional hit, “Walking Down the Road.”
Ball is a Rogersville native who has played bluegrass with his daughters in The Ball Sisters Band and a four-year stint with the classic rock group Elevation 1255. They began working together in the fall of 2017. In addition to original songs, they play a variety of classic rock, country and a few surprises.
Neon Remedy
The Rogersville-based Neon Remedy describes itself as an “old school country band with a new school twist.” Performing classic songs from the artists of the 1950s up to the 2000s, from Elvis Presley to Eric Church to Johnny Cash and Jason Aldean in a stylized tradition all its own, Neon Remedy grinds out every show with a few surprises thrown in.
Traci Cochran
New Market, Tennessee, performer Traci Cochran delivers a sound of “old school country and homegrown soul, that fuses blues, swing, folk and roots-rock elements.” Traci started singing in churches, fairs and festivals at a very young age. In 2001, she joined her first band, Nightbird, which won the Alternative Country TCMA & NACMAI Vocal Group of the Year in 2002.