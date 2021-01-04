ROGERSVILLE — A dozen Rogersville eateries are giving 25 lucky winners an opportunity to win one free meal per month for a year by participating in Rogersville’s Great Eats Dining Contest.
All you have to do to enter is like/share/follow the restaurants of your choice.
You can like/share/follow all 12 Facebook pages once, and there are links to each of those pages in the online version of this article at timesnews.net.
The 25 winners will be announced on Facebook on Jan. 20.
“The reason behind the contest is primarily about letting people know that Rogersville has grown in the restaurant arena,” said Dean Fowler, who opened Hollywood Hillbilly on Main Street last year.
“When combined with the other great places to eat in Rogersville, we thought this could be a great way to introduce new people to Rogersville and let those who haven’t been in a while know that Rogersville has a lot of new things to offer. What I found interesting is that it took only a week to get all 12 on board. Truly a team effort.”
For obvious reasons, 2020 was a challenging year for the food service industry, and Rogersville restaurants would like to kick off 2021 with a bang.
Through this contest, local businesses and the Rogersville Chamber of Commerce would like to introduce the public to their well-established restaurateurs and the diverse cuisine.
The restaurants offer breakfast, lunch and dinner as well as dine-in or carry-out, and many also offer outside dining as well as craft beers, one-of-a-kind cocktails, live entertainment and unique menu items.
Participating restaurants
• Amis Mill Eatery — facebook.com/amismilleatery
• Asian Cuisine — facebook.com/Asian-Cuisine-369528406805454
• Big H BBQ — facebook.com/bighbbq
• Bull Babies — facebook.com/ bullbabies
• Carnival Cafe — facebook.com/7565.Highway.11w.Rogersville.TN.37857
• Golden Dairy — facebook.com/ goldendairyrogersville
• Hale Springs Inn — facebook.com/halespringsinn
• Homestead Family Table — facebook.com/Homestead-Family-Table- 101275661558841
• Mel’s Riverside Bar & Grill — facebook.com/melsriversidebarandgrill
• Red Dog on Main Taproom & Eatery — facebook.com/reddogonmain
• Taste of Chicago — facebook.com/tasteofchicagorogersville
• The Hollywood Hillbilly — facebook.com/thehollywoodhillbilly
Each winner will receive a card to be presented at any of the restaurants above to redeem prize.
Winners will receive a free appetizer and entrée, although some restaurants have different details.
Winners can visit one restaurant per month only over the course of 12 months, Feb. 1, 2021, through Jan. 31, 2022.