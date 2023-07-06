ROGERSVILLE — Late Rogersville native and Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame member Kim Williams was honored with a Tennessee Music Pathways marker on what would have been his 76th birthday.
History
Williams was born in Kingsport on June 28, 1947, and grew up in the Poor Valley community north of Rogersville. He was the fourth of eight children in his musical East Tennessee family.
According to the Nashville Songwriters Foundation website, Williams started playing in bands at the age of 11. He joined several bands that played music throughout the South and the Midwest.
When Williams got married, he left music behind and took jobs doing construction and electronic technician jobs. Then tragedy struck.
In 1974, while working as an industrial electronics technician at the glass plant in Church Hill, Williams was involved in a control panel explosion that left him with severe burns on 60% of his body. During his recovery, Williams had more than 200 reconstructive surgeries.
Williams started playing music again as a distraction from the accident.
"I tell people that I got burned out on my last job and decided to become a songwriter," Williams said in an interview years later. "I don't know if I'd ever have gotten into music if I hadn't had that accident."
Williams joined the Knoxville Songwriters Association during treatments and was signed to Tree Music International in 1989 as a staff songwriter. He also began co-writing with country superstar Garth Brooks.
Williams and Brooks wrote “Papa Loved Mama,” a No. 3 country hit in 1992, "Ain't Goin Down ('Til the Sun Comes Up)," a No. 1 country hit in 1993, "It's Midnight Cinderella," a No. 5 country hit in 1995, and "She's Gonna Make It," a No. 2 country hit in 1997.
Williams' first No. 1 hit, "If the Devil Danced (in Empty Pockets)," was co-written with Ken Spooner and sung by Joe Diffie in 1991. He also co-wrote Reba McEntire’s 1995 number-one song, "The Heart is a Lonely Hunter."
Williams' last No. 1 hit, “Three Wooden Crosses,” was recorded by Randy Travis in 2002. It won Song of the Year at the Country Music Association Awards and the Gospel Music Association Awards.
In 2012, Williams was inducted into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame by Brooks.
"He overcame more adversity than anyone I know to become one of the best and most colorful songwriters to ever come out of this town,” Hall of Fame Chairman Pat Alger said. “(He) was always there to remind us that we can rise above it all."
Williams died in February 2016.
Tennessee Music Pathways
Williams' wife, Phyllis Williams, said he wrote about 7,000 songs in his lifetime.
Recently, Kim Williams was honored by the Tennessee Department of Tourism with a Tennessee Music Pathways Marker at Crockett Park in Rogersville.
Tennessee Music Pathways was started in 2018 by the Tennessee Department of Tourism to preserve, promote and inspire travel to parts of Tennessee’s musical history. Williams' marker was the 64th Tennessee Music Pathways marker.
Many local leaders and community members gathered on Williams' 76th birthday to celebrate this achievement, including state representative Gary Hicks.
The Rogersville/Hawkins County Chamber of Commerce also helped plan the event.
“The placement of the TN Music Pathways Marker in Crockett Springs Park was not only to recognize his talent as a songwriter but also as our friend,” said Executive Director Nancy Barker. “His love for music and his talent to share that love through his music will always keep him in our hearts. The TN Music Pathways Marker allows us to share his legacy for generations to come.”
Many of Williams' friends and fellow songwriters talked about who he was. One writer shared the he was known for saying, “If you know all the words to every song you’ve written, you ain’t wrote enough.”
“Songwriting is a craft, and he knew it better than anybody I’ve ever known in my life,” said Bobby Starnes. “He could twist words, twist meaning and twist stories. For example, ‘Three Wooden Crosses’ has the greatest twist of any country song ever written.”
Phyllis Williams said the marker was an honor to Kim.
“It’s an honor,” Phyllis said. "Kim would have loved it. I can’t think of any better place he would have chosen for his marker.”
Williams' legacy will live on through his Tennessee Music Pathways Marker. For more information about Tennessee Music Pathways and to see all the markers across the state, visit www.tnvacation.com/tennessee-music-pathways.