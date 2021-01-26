ROGERSVILLE — A Rogersville tradition for more than three decades that was attracting 30,000-50,000 people to the City Park in the early 2010s may go extinct this year, and this time it’s not because of COVID-19.
Rogersville Fourth of July Celebration Committee Chairman Josh Gilliam told the Times News on Tuesday he is stepping down, and the panel is disbanding following an unsuccessful attempt to find new members willing to take on the project.
Last year the celebration was pared down to fireworks only, which used up most of the committee’s funds. Gilliam said inadequate fundraising is also a major contributor to the celebration’s demise.
What little funding was left over from last year’s fireworks will be handed over to the People Loving People nonprofit organization operated by Dr. Blaine Jones and Mark DeWitte.
Jones founded the current incarnation of Rogersville’s Fourth of July Celebration 30 years ago and was aided by DeWitte for 15 years before both stepped down in 2015.
Up to that point, the celebration included free concerts in the park with a top-name musical act closing the event, followed by a massive fireworks demonstration.
In 2015, however, two major contributors withdrew a total of $60,000 in sponsorship, which greatly hampered the committee’s ability to hire big-name performers.
“It’s just very unfortunate we couldn’t keep it going”
Gilliam told the committee in November he was going to resign as chairman after two years, mainly due to other personal obligations that prevented him from putting the amount of time needed into organizing the event.
“We then looked for new leadership to no avail,” Gilliam told the Times News on Tuesday. “At that same time, another key member of the committee who has served probably over 20 years, and is basically the backbone of the event, he also resigned due to his work schedule.”
Gilliam added, “When that happened, I’m like, oh man, we’ve got really big problems. The committee discussed it, and they decided that they wanted to end the 401©(3) (nonprofit status) for the Rogersville Fourth of July Committee. We regret it so badly, but it’s just very unfortunate we couldn’t keep it going. Unfortunately, the manpower just was not there.”
The downtown Rogersville Fourth of July Parade is organized jointly by Rogersville Heritage Association Director Melissa Nelson and Chamber of Commerce Director Nancy Barker. That event is still scheduled.
Aside from the parade, however, there is currently no committee working toward any Fourth of July celebration activities in Rogersville, including fireworks.
“See what direction the city wants to go”
Barker, who learned of the dissolution of the Fourth of July Committee Tuesday, told the Times News she will meet with city officials to see how they want to proceed with the Fourth of July.
However, with all the other activities and events already under the Chamber’s auspices, Barker said she doesn’t foresee being able to take on the Fourth of July as well.
“Somebody may take it up once they find out what’s happened, but it’s such a big undertaking and such a big fundraiser, I don’t know,” Barker said. “I’m sure there will probably be some effort to have fireworks. I guess we just have to see what direction the city wants to go.”
Barker added, “This is news to me, so I don’t want to speculate what may or may not happen. But, in a best-case scenario somebody may decide, this is my hometown, this is something I want to do and step up and do something.”