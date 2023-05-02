ROGERSVILLE— Rogersville City School will put on its first musical, Aladdin Jr., this weekend.

The music theater program was recently started by the RCS music teacher, Beth Jarnigan, after taking part in two shows with the Surgoinsville Middle School musical theater department.

