ROGERSVILLE— Rogersville City School will put on its first musical, Aladdin Jr., this weekend.
The music theater program was recently started by the RCS music teacher, Beth Jarnigan, after taking part in two shows with the Surgoinsville Middle School musical theater department.
Jarnigan said extracurricular activities like this allow students to shine outside of the academic realm.
“At Rogersville City School, we know the importance of offering our students positive extracurricular activities to be involved in,” Jarnigan said. “This gives our student's talents a chance to shine not only in the classroom but outside of the classroom as well.”
Jarnigan said she has received a lot of support from the school board in forming the theater program.
The program partnered with the RCS art club, which designed and created backdrops and props. Jarnigan said they also received assistance from the community, including several local churches that allowed them to borrow costumes, props and microphones.
Dean Newman with Genesis Stitches also assisted the program by making costumes for the cast.
The cast comprises 35 fifth, sixth, seventh and eighth-grade students who have practiced up to four times a week since January.
Jarnigan and Jennifer Ewing direct the show with assistant directors Sophia Holcomb and Morgan Hunter.