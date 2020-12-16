ROGERSVILLE — With many people exercising social distancing and other pandemic precautions, self-guided Christmas light hunting has become a major pastime for anyone out looking to safely scrounge up a little holiday cheer.
Hawkins County is hosting a couple of self-guided Christmas light tours including a Rogersville Heritage Association event that replaces the annual indoor Christmas Tour of Historic Homes.
This year’s RHA Christmas tour features 10 homeowners who have entered an exterior decorating contest and have agreed to be judged by the public online.
New Canton Plantation’s fundraiser tour
There’s also a self-guided tour of homes in Church Hill which was organized by New Canton Plantation owners Hunter and Amanda Jackson as a fundraiser for the Of One Accord ministry.
Any Hawkins County homeowners can enter by contributing $20, or business owners can enter by contributing $30.
Tour participants can go online at www.newcantonplantation.com and vote for their favorite home.
The cost to vote is $2, and all proceeds from the votes and the entry fees go to Of One Accord, which serves Hawkins County with programs such as emergency food pantries, Christmas for the Children, and the Church Hill Medical Mission.
You can still enter your home in the New Canton Plantation tour until Dec. 19, and judging is Dec. 20.
The list of addresses in the New Canton Plantation tour includes:
1. 1408 Ruth Brooke Drive, Mount Carmel
2. 132 Stephen Drive, Church Hill
3. 402 W. Lane St., Church Hill
4. 512 Wilson St., Church Hill
5. 423 Elm Springs Road, Church Hill
6. 858 Nantucket Ave., Church Hill
7. 209 Bernard Ave., Church Hill
8. 3045 Main St., Surgoinsville
9. 356 Byington Road, Rogersville
10. 126 Henardtown Road, Rogersville
Rogersville Christmas tour of homes
As for the Rogersville Heritage Association tour, you can vote for your favorite home by visiting the RHA Facebook page and “liking” the postings of the homes you like. Participants are asked to enjoy the lights and decorations from the road or sidewalk and not enter the properties.
There’s also a more detailed historic description of each property on the RHA Facebook page.
The RHA Christmas light tour entries (all in Rogersville) are:
1. The Webb Home, 416 W. Main St., 100 years old this year. Designed by the award-winning Barber and McMurray firm in Knoxville, it was built by Robert and Graham Kyle Rogan.
2. The Boyd House, once known as the Joseph Brown Heiskell House, is located at 324 W. Main St. Frances G. Rogers, daughter of Joseph Rogers, inherited this parcel of land after her father’s death in 1833. In 1852, Joseph Brown Heiskell purchased the lot and constructed the house on it.
3. The Brooks Home, formerly known as the Armstrong House, 119 W. Main St., was originally built in 1881 by John Pierce. In the early 1920s, Rod Armstrong expanded and renovated the home.
4. The Kyle House, 111 W. Main St. The lot was originally purchased from Rogersville founder Joseph Rogers in 1793 by Alexander Nelson. A log house was initially built there in 1819, and the current large brick house was constructed in 1837-1838. During the Civil War, it was used as Confederate headquarters.
5. Hale Springs Inn, 110 W. Main St., was originally built in 1824-25 by John McKinney. It served as a stagecoach inn and tavern; hosted presidents Andrew Jackson, James K. Polk and Andrew Johnson; and during the Civil War was used as Union headquarters.
6. The Gladson Home, 411 E. McKinney Ave., was built in 1900 and was once a parsonage for the First Baptist Church.
7. The Fields Home, 415 E. McKinney Ave., was built in 1898 by Joseph and Mary Kite and was previously used as a Methodist church.
8. The Fain House, 110 Lena Drive, was built in the first decade of the 20th century atop the ruins of the original Fain home that burned down in 1897.
9. The Holt Home, 2129 E. Main St., is not necessarily historic, but the owner loves to decorate for Christmas.
10. The Hooper House, 324 E. Main St. Archibald Carmichael, a doctor who had come to Rogersville to invest in the marble industry, built the house between 1848-50. In 1871, his widow sold the property to W.W. and Hannah Brockway — the other marble investors from New York.