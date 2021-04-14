PINEY FLATS — Rocky Mount State Historic Site is gearing up for its annual Woolly Days and Garden Arts Festival this weekend.
When and where: The event will be held April 17 and 18 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Rocky Mount State Historic Site is located at 200 Hyder Hill Road in Piney Flats, midway between Johnson City and Piney Flats.
What to expect: Woolly Days features hand-shearing of Rocky Mount’s flock of Cotswold sheep, wool processing techniques of the 18th century, and other spring activities on a frontier farm. The Garden Arts Festival will be a celebration of all things gardening — from plants to handmade items for the home, garden and gardener, to delicious foods and informative talks and tours. Vendors and exhibitors, including local specialty plant nurseries, traditional artisans, community groups and food sellers, will be onsite. Living history tours of the William Cobb House and historic buildings will also be given throughout the event.
Exploring history: This event is an opportunity for visitors to explore the place that predates America as we know it and extends back into the Revolutionary War. Rocky Mount is the home of the original capital of the Southwest Territory (1790-1792), and springtime is the perfect time to explore the grounds.
Cost: Admission is $10 per adult and $8 per child; children under 5 get in free. This event is free to Rocky Mount Historical Association members. Admission includes parking and access to all Woolly Days and Garden Arts Festival activities. A two-day weekend pass is also available at a discount online at www.rockymountmuseum.com.
Staying safe: In light of the coronavirus pandemic, Rocky Mount has enacted several safety protocols. The number of tickets will be limited, and organizers are asking that tickets be purchased in advance online or by phone. Social distancing will be practiced, and face coverings will be required for entry, in accordance with the Sullivan County mask mandate.
Learn more: For more information, call (423) 538-7396 or email info@rockymountmuseum.com.