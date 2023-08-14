Everclear

Everclear may be deemed a rock band from the ’90s, but frontman and guitarist for the band Art Alexakis says its roots deep down include a touch of country music inspiration.

 Contributed/Courtesy of John Lappen

BRISTOL, Tenn. — Grunge rock emanated primarily from Seattle in America’s Northwest. But those bands, Pearl Jam to Nirvana and Soundgarden, did not really reflect what was going on along California’s Pacific coastline.

There, while Nirvana sang of “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Art Alexakis was working his way out of the projects astride his new band, Everclear.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you