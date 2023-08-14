BRISTOL, Tenn. — Grunge rock emanated primarily from Seattle in America’s Northwest. But those bands, Pearl Jam to Nirvana and Soundgarden, did not really reflect what was going on along California’s Pacific coastline.
There, while Nirvana sang of “Smells Like Teen Spirit,” Art Alexakis was working his way out of the projects astride his new band, Everclear.
Thirty-plus years later, Nirvana and Soundgarden are gone, but Alexakis and Everclear carry on. See Everclear during its Bristol debut at Paramount Bristol on Saturday, Aug. 18.
“I grew up in Culver City (California), the housing projects,” said Alexakis by phone from Tucson, Arizona. “I grew up in a housing project that was primarily African American and Hispanic. I’m grateful for that. It taught me acceptance.”
Branded alternative rock, Everclear gained international acceptance in the winter of 1995 and ’96. When the band’s song “Santa Monica (Watch the World Die)” took off, the band followed suit.
“I had been playing in bands since I was 15,” Alexakis said. “I was like the James Dean rock ’n’ roll rebel. Rich kids hung out with me to piss off their dads. We’ve been through adversity. That puts a fire in your belly. That’s where great things come from. Great manifestations do not come easy. You get your ass kicked. You get up and want it more.”
A strong work ethic was soldered together with a never-quit mindset within Alexakis. It took time, but his rock ’n’ roll dream materialized just as new waves of alternative rock splashed America’s shorelines.
“When (‘Santa Monica’) broke in ’95, I was 33, which was old,” Alexakis said. “Capitol (the band’s record label) tried to get me to say I was 24. But we worked really hard to get to that point. It exploded over Christmas.”
Tour dates multiplied. Record sales of Everclear’s first Capitol album, “Sparkle and Fade,” soared.
“Double platinum,” Alexakis said.
Two million copies of their first album sold, and “Santa Monica” fueled the band’s meteoric rise to rock stardom. They toured the world in 1996. Everclear performed in Australia, New Zealand, Austria, Germany, Italy, Belgium, Denmark and more.
“We worked it hard,” Alexakis said. “We went from selling about 8,500 records per week to 37,000 a week.”
Everclear punctuated its newfound rockstar status with two more million-selling albums. “So Much for the Afterglow” hit in 1997, and “Songs from an American Movie Vol. One: Learning How to Smile” followed in 2000. Hits emanated from those albums and onto rock and pop radio to the tunes of 1998’s autobiographical “Father of Mine” and 2000’s “Wonderful.”
“It was cathartic,” Alexakis said of “Father of Mine.” “It came from experiences.”
Alexakis’ father had walked out on him and his mother.
“Watch your kids sleep. It’s magical,” Alexakis said. “I was thinking, ‘How does a man walk away from that miracle?’ My mom would say, ‘Son, a real man would not move across the country, marry a woman and be with her kids.’”
His mother hails from Appalachia. Alexakis said she’s from the Black Mountain region of North Carolina, only about 100 miles from Bristol.
“I tell people I’m half-Greek and half-hillbilly,” Alexakis said. “I get this hard-headed tenacity from my hillbilly ,om. She was born in ’27. Grew up in the Depression.”
Consequently, and even though Alexakis leads a decidedly alternative rock band, he gets country music. He gets Bristol.
“Jimmie Rodgers, singing brakeman. I go deep with country music,” he said. “Man, we listened to the Grand Ole Opry and the Louisiana Hayride when I was growing up. The Carter Family, ‘Wildwood Flower,’ I grew up with that. Man, the Louvin Brothers, their harmonies, I love that.”
The Beatles were influenced by the Louvin Brothers. The Rolling Stones covered Hank Snow’s “I’m Movin’ On.” Alexakis said that Everclear was indeed, at least deep down, touched by country music, too.
“Early country music was white people’s soul music. And blues. And jazz,” Alexakis said. “You can hear all of that in Everclear. Accept it all. Accept it that we grew up in a melting pot.”
Meanwhile, Art Alexakis leads a rock band across the country at the age of 61. With perspective as his shotgun rider, he embodies Bob Dylan’s “Forever Young” one show and song at a time.
“I’m an old man. Sometimes I look in the mirror and go, ‘Who’s that man?” Alexakis said. “But I’ve got MS. I’ve got a great wife. And I’m super grateful.”