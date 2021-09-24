KINGSPORT — In preparation for the Racks by the Tracks festival on Saturday, a number of downtown city streets will be closed.
Clinchfield Street from West Center Street to Press Street will close Friday beginning at 2 p.m. All lanes of traffic will be closed and will remain closed for the duration of the event on Saturday evening.
Several road closures will take place on Saturday for the SPF 10K and 5K road races. These closures will start around 7 a.m. The downtown area will be accessible until the beginning of the race, then expect temporary delays as police officers work vehicles through these areas as it is safe to do so.
The affected streets include
but are not limited to:
• West Center Street
• Clay Street
• New Street
• Press Street
• Clinchfield Street
• West Sullivan Street
• Main Street
• Market Street
If you visit downtown during this time, use caution as you approach the following closures:
• West Center/Clinchfield
• Center/Sullivan
• Clinchfield/Market
The road closures for the races will be lifted at the conclusion of the final race.
