BRISTOL — He sat on his bus in downtown Bristol, rolling paper in one hand, a batch of Willie’s Reserve in the other. He introduced flame to the newly rolled cylinder.
One draw. Another, deeper one followed. Then the grin came.
“Rhythm & Roots,” he said as his grin spread wider. “I like Rhythm & Roots.”
That fellow returns for the 21st chapter of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Prepared to unfurl in downtown Bristol from Friday afternoon, Sept. 9, through Sunday evening, Sept. 11, patchwork quilts of music from styles obvious to always interesting meet in the middle for joy personified.
“I cannot wait,” said country veteran Dallas Moore, who makes his Rhythm & Roots debut on Saturday on the Piedmont Stage.
“We have been wanting to, trying to get to Bristol for 15 years,” said Moore, the outlaw-branded country singer of such songs as “Hank to Thank.” “Of course, it’s the birthplace of country music, but you’re making a mark, too.”
Headliners include indie roots rocker JJ Grey & Mofro, country legend Tanya Tucker and pop-country veteran Rosanne Cash.
“The festival does a great job of balancing headliners that people really want to see, with rising ‘new talent,’ ” said Bill Hartley, longtime board member of the Birthplace of Country Music.
Excitement, like streams of hope and happiness, threads throughout audiences each year during Rhythm & Roots. But that elation isn’t exclusive to attendees. Musicians feel it, too.
For instance, take veteran country singer Miko Marks. She makes her Rhythm & Roots debut this weekend. When asked last week about her excitement, she responded with an audible gasp.
“You just saying that brought tears to my eyes,” said Marks. “I’m still shaken by it. It caught me totally off guard when they asked me to be there. That’s been a dream of mine. I’m still shaken by that moment.”
He’s not shaken, but Bristol stirs cavalcades of thought and throwbacks to memories of musicians long since gone within Jerry Douglas. The 14-time Grammy winner has performed at Rhythm & Roots multiple times.
Perhaps most memorably, he led The Earls of Leicester to the fabled festival in 2017. The Earls revived the vintage look and indelibly bluegrass-world-changing sound of Lester Flatt & Earl Scruggs and the Foggy Mountain Boys.
“One of the things I really love about Bristol is the museum,” said Douglas. “It’s one of my favorite museums anywhere. You know, I feel the history of Bristol. It hit me hard.”
Douglas’ Earls of Leicester performed one of two sets in 2017 during Radio Bristol’s “Farm and Fun Time Show,” which was staged in the Paramount. Afterward, he grinned as wide as perhaps the first time he ever heard Earl Scruggs beguile with his banjo.
“That was an incredible, unforgettable time,” Douglas said. “That’s a highlight right there.”
Established in 1946 as a live radio program, “Farm and Fun Time” returns to Rhythm & Roots on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. from Paramount Bristol. Bluegrass’ Del McCoury Band headlines.
Longtime legends of bluegrass, the Del McCoury Band first performed during Rhythm & Roots in the festival’s third year of 2003. He’s been back many times and will return this year with a performance at 9:30 p.m. Saturday. One of McCoury’s most memorable visits came in 2013. He led The Masters of Bluegrass to Rhythm & Roots on the Country Mural Stage. The lineup included McCoury and his brother, Jerry McCoury, on bass with the late J.D. Crowe on banjo, Bobby Hicks on banjo, and his son, Ronnie McCoury, on mandolin.
“Bobby Osborne had been playing with us, but he couldn’t make it to our Rhythm & Roots show,” said Del McCoury. “Ronnie filled in. Had a great show, you know.”
McCoury beamed on stage, backstage, before the show and afterward. He’s a man with considerable roots in bluegrass, particularly having been a member of Bill Monroe’s wildly prestigious Bluegrass Boys band in the early 1960s.
“I really looked up to Bill,” McCoury said. “When I was with Bill, he did very few interviews. He wasn’t a conversationalist. I think he was bashful. But when he was on stage, when he sang and played that mandolin, then he was in his glory.”
Count on Kyshona to be in her glory during Rhythm & Roots. Pronounced KUH-SHAUNA-UH, she returns to the festival with her own rhythm, her own roots, her own music.
“We’re super-excited to be in Bristol,” said Kyshona by phone from Nashville. “I played there one time with Jonathan Byrd. I played bass for him. I had heard a lot about Rhythm & Roots for years.”
On her own, Kyshona projects prominently with her explosively resonant and alluring voice. She sings of empowerment and for the downtrodden with a vigorous cobbling of exuberant folk, expressive rhythm and blues, and kinetic rock.
Stewed and stirred in a cauldron of perpetual passion and unbridled talent, Kyshona seeks to touch hearts and minds alike.
“It’s music for the people about the people,” Kyshona said. “Style, it’s the roots. I grew up listening to gospel quartets. I grew up listening to ‘90s pop and hip hop.”
Prescient music based on the times in which we live, Kyshona’s lyrics within such songs as “Listen” and “Time” and “Rise the Tide” embody aspects of restlessness, hurt and anger. Ultimately, she compels hope.
“The littlest things we do can open our eyes to a whole other world,” she said. “Take a moment to hear someone, make eye contact with someone. Like, I see you. I hear you.”
Like many within the lineup of this year’s Rhythm & Roots, Kyshona embraces music as if she were born to sing. She emotes lyrics as if she’s reaching for the stars, trying to touch every glitter of life within the sound of her voice.
“I always tell people, even if you don’t have the prettiest voice, it’s your voice,” Kyshona said. “It’s God-given. Use it. My favorite part of being a singer and songwriter is sharing stories.”
Kyshona belongs well within a vital aspect of Rhythm & Roots’ modus operandi. For years among the festival’s calling cards, they not only break new acts, they emphasize the breadth of the roots of music that indeed do connect to Bristol.
“It’s a unique atmosphere during Rhythm & Roots,” Hartley said. “This year’s lineup, like every year, you get lots of diversity. There’s new artists to explore. There’s people coming back to the festival.”
Junior Brown numbers among the returning artists. Brown, who powerfully evokes country music’s roadhouse roots, appeared during the 2005 and 2006 editions of the festival.
“It’s such a nice town there in Bristol,” said Brown by phone from his home in Branson, Missouri.
Brown will appear on the Piedmont Stage on Sunday at 4:15 p.m.
“You can spend all day walking around and have a great time in Bristol,” said Brown, whose reinvigoration of Red Simpson’s “Highway Patrol” made him a star in 1995.
From another perspective entirely, Rhythm & Roots welcomes Rhode Island’s Jake Blount and Washington, D.C.’s Oh He Dead. Blount’s an ethnomusicologist. Oh He Dead’s a multicultural band. Blount plays banjo and fiddle within a vein of folk music that extends from America’s Northeast to the continent of Africa. Oh He Dead evolved from folk into a band that tosses notes of folk into a salad of rock and rhythm and blues.
“Expect to experience black folk music,” said Blount of what he will bring to Bristol. He will sample liberally from his forthcoming new album on Smithsonian Folkways, “The New Faith.”
“I researched this music before I could play it,” Blount said by phone from Providence, Rhode Island. “As soon as I started playing banjo, I sought out black players. Rhiannon Giddens and Hubby Jenkins from Carolina Chocolate Drops taught me a lot.”
Meanwhile in the nation’s capital, Andrew Valenti and C.J. Johnson lead a band that recalls old school soul as paired with straight up rock and folk.
“We come back to the phrase rock and soul a lot,” said Valenti. “We added some cool people into the band, and they brought some cool sounds with them. It’s grown into six pieces.”
Authored from decades of history, Bristol as the birthplace of country music upholds heritage and forges new pages to behold for decades to come. It’s country. And it’s rock. Yes, it’s rhythm and blues, folk music, too. And so forth.
As in generations past, rhythm wraps its groove around the roots. Each will burst from bands aplenty from stages all over downtown and to people galore within the jump ‘n’ jive good times to come in the form of the aptly named Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.
“It’s where the rubber meets the road,” Brown said. “It’s the real deal.”