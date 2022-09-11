BRISTOL — Gene Kelly sang in the rain. Danced in it, too. But he was in love.
The musicians who performed Saturday on outdoor stages sang in the rain as well. Some even danced. Love? Well, who knows?
But day two of the 21st Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion splashed onward. Downtown puddled and pooled with water from above, and musicians played for eager though albeit diminished crowds.
At least during the opening hours and through handfuls of early afternoon acts, it’s fair to say that the presence of rain led to smaller crowds for outdoor performances. People flocked to and encamped indoors. The Paramount filled. So did The Cameo. Likewise, Theater Bristol.
In keeping with the long-held show biz credo, the shows went on.
Kaleidoscopes of culture whizzed and whirled throughout downtown Bristol. In buildings dry and outside in the wet, Rhythm & Roots merriment may not have been as readily apparent Saturday, but upon close examination, smiles far outnumbered frowns.
A Ferris wheel spun from the parking lot of The Sessions Hotel. On the other end of State Street, vintage country jewel Kelsey Rae emoted vibrancy at 1:30 from the State Street Stage. Former Old Crow Medicine Show member Willie Watson followed her with contemplative flavors of folk at 3:30.
In between, human traffic thinned along the pathways and byways of Rhythm & Roots, particularly as compared with Friday. On Piedmont, Bluff City’s Breaking Tradition, whose past at the festival goes back to year one of the event, broke ground on Saturday’s Piedmont lineup at 12:30. Country outlaw extraordinaire Dallas Moore followed at 2:30.
All killer, no filler. Yeah, it rained, but live and lovely music called as if by name all who braved the soaking for the sake of live music. The pandemic’s knockout punch of live music, surely still felt, perhaps inspired people to brave the rain and enjoy the music regardless.
Soaked to the skin, Saturday’s Rhythm & Roots troupers came for music. And by golly, they were gifted earfuls of gems.
For instance, Asheville’s Andrew Scotchie and the River Rats. By the time they got underway at 1 o’clock on the Near Moore stage, lasers of raindrops beamed from ominous clouds above.
No matter. Scotchie, who has developed a reputation for memorable on-stage antics and wizardry in guitar playing, drew a large crowd. It didn’t rain either cats or dogs, but as if Hank Williams’ bucket really did have a hole in it, buckets of rain seemed to pour on the audience.
But they danced anyway.
Scotchie emoted such songs as “Natural Romantic” in boogie woogie fashion. Later he welcomed Abingdon’s Logan Fritz on stage.
“We’re going to take them to church,” said Fritz moments before he went on with Scotchie.
Fritz, with his Fender Telecaster in hand, paired with Scotchie on the new “Note to Self,” which they recently recorded in Bristol at Mike Stephenson’s Classic Recording Studio.
“They’re digging it,” Fritz said of the hearty fans who danced in the rain during his and Scotchie’s performance. “They’re boogying!”
Down the street and inside a packed Stateline Bar & Grill, Johnson City’s Sam Collie and the Roustabouts recalled halcyon days of music yore. They played such golden odes to rock and blues past as Stevie Ray Vaughan’s “Pride and Joy.” Quite scintillating, Mr. Collie.
Across the street and inside the cool — and blessedly dry — Cameo Theater, Johnson City’s Beth Snapp warmed up. She was joined by world-class musicians including Dave Eggar on cello and Phil Faconti on guitar.
After Dallas Moore’s two-dollar-pistol-hot Piedmont Stage set, Dallas Wayne entertained inside the Paramount.
A near capacity crowd welcomed Wayne and world-renowned guitarist Redd Volkaert. Wayne, known nationally as a beloved radio personality on SiriusXM radio’s Willie’s Roadhouse channel, graced them with 15 country loving embraces.
Seated on stools, Wayne sang and played an acoustic guitar. Volkaert played lead acoustic guitar. Together, they enthralled with such songs as a moving “He Even Brought Her Flowers” and the murder ballad title track from Wayne’s latest album, “Coldwater, Tennessee.”
“This guy with me is one of the greatest guitar players on the planet,” Wayne said of Volkaert during the low-key show. “Redd and I played together for years in a band called Heybale. We were also in a band with Bill Kirchen named The Twangbangers.”
Wayne spoke with warmth and a sense of humor such that he made the stage feel like his living room. He welcomed everyone in kind with an array of unabashed country songs from Tommy Overstreet’s “Gwen, Congratulations” to Bill Anderson’s “The Tip of My Fingers.”
The white-haired and bearded country vet concluded his Paramount show with a murder ballad. Found on his latest album, Wayne wrote “I’m Your Biggest Fan” about a quite overzealous fan who, eventually, kills the target of his obsession.
Harrowing, yes. In keeping with country music’s roots, within which generations of murder ballads exist, no doubt.
While Wayne sang, the rain stopped — at least momentarily. Despite the rain and the cooler temps, an indomitable throng of people persevered.
Let it be written in the annals of Bristol’s long music history that music and the people who love it overcame the rain during day two of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion.