BRISTOL — Exactly one month after work began at Paramount Bristol, artisans have reinstalled newly restored murals in the historic theater.
Two of Paramount Bristol’s six murals were taken down in January and shipped to Conrad Schmitt Studios in New Berlin, Wisconsin, for repairs and restoration after extensive water damage. Amir Sehic, the artist responsible for the restoration, said many parts of the canvas had to be cut out and patched.
Meanwhile in Bristol, artists have repaired damaged plaster, touched up paint and reworked peeling gold leaf. They have also added new, updated colors and finishing touches throughout the theater.
Now that the murals have been reinstalled, the artists will cut custom stencils and hand mix paint to re-create the border around them to match what's left of the original. Project foreman Jeremy Lunn expects to be finished in the “house” within a week, and then the crew will begin working in the lobby for an estimated three weeks.
The interior renovations were made possible by Bristol’s Blue Stocking Club. These incredibly generous women raised more than $500,000 for the project.
Although there are currently no events scheduled until next month, Paramount Bristol staff remain working in the background. The box office team is on hand to answer questions and sell tickets to upcoming shows.
New concerts are being scheduled and will be announced soon. A current list of events is available online at www.paramountbristol.org.