It might seem like it has been well underway for a while now, but summer officially begins today. Seeing that on the calendar the other day made me feel a bit better, like I’m not behind on “summertime” plans at all.
Today also is Father’s Day. Enjoy ‘em if you’ve still got ‘em. At some point today, Mom and I will visit Dad’s grave with new flowers for his marker, as well as my paternal grandfather’s, and my Uncle Ray’s. If we’re up to it, we might journey “down home” to do the same at the graves of my paternal grandfather and his father (my great-grandfather).
This time of year always brings wonderful memories of Dad and his zest for life. He marked Memorial Day solemnly, observed Flag Day with pride and respect, and celebrated the Fourth of July with unrestrained gusto.
Going through old archival files of the Times News a few weeks back, I stumbled across something else that brought back a lot of fun memories of Dad. He loved going to movies, especially when he was young. He used to talk about going to the Gem theater when he was a boy, among others long gone by the time I was old enough to be aware of “going to the movies.”
And Dad did take me, and my siblings, to the movies. One of my earliest movie memories is Dad taking me to see Walt Disney’s “Jungle Book,” which online sources tell me was released in October 1967. I’d have been about 5 years old. One of the last movies I remember Dad taking me to, and staying himself to watch, was “Logan’s Run,” released June 23, 1976 (just 45 years ago!). I would have been 13. The very last movie I remember watching in a theater with Dad (and other family members) was Walt Disney’s “Aladdin.” I remember it well because the film had just been released and we were all together celebrating Thanksgiving and my 30th birthday. We saw it at the multiplex on the back side of East Towne Mall in Knoxville. My paternal grandmother lived nearly five more years, but it was the last time she went to a movie. She found the theater too cold and the sound too loud.
I thought of that two weeks ago tonight as I went to a movie theater for the first time in 18 months or more. On vacation at Walt Disney World, I went to the AMC multiplex at Disney Springs to see Disney’s “Cruella.” I’m not sure what Dad would have thought of the movie (I loved it), but I thought he’d have been intrigued by the large theater (there was a main floor, a mezzanine, and a balcony), and with the online ticketing, and the automated social distancing enabled by that online ticketing (whenever a party booked tickets, the system blocked the purchase of all nearby seating).
What I found that triggered these Dad-at-the-movies memories were articles about the grand opening of the Martin Theatre 50 years ago this week. The Martin (later the Martin Twin) opened at the Kingsport Mall on June 24, 1971. I would have been 8 years old. The Terrace Theatre, with “Ultra-vision” (its 42-foot-wide screen was curved, and its projectors were directed toward it at slight angles ... that’s all I can tell you about “Ultra-vision) had opened nearly three months earlier on April 1.
The Martin featured a 14.5 by 34 foot Panavision screen mounted flat on the rear wall.
Both theaters featured chairs that rocked. The Terrace had seating for 613 in “Air-Flo rocking chair seats.” The Martin had seating for 550 and the chairs rocked, allowing them to “recline” as far as the user desired without hitting the person sitting behind them.
The first movie shown at the Terrace that April was Walt Disney’s “The Barefoot Executive,” with Kurt Russell. The Terrace was owned by the same company that operated the State on Broad Street, which that week was showing “Five Easy Pieces,” with Jack Nicholson. “Love Story,” with Ryan O’Neal and Ali McGraw, was playing at the other downtown theater, the Strand.
The Strand and the Martin were owned by Fuqua Industries, an article from June 1971 stated, along with the Marlbro, the Kingsport drive-in, and the Taylor Drive-in.
The first movie shown at the Martin was “Big Jake,” with John Wayne and Maureen O’Hara. That same week, “Willard” was showing at the Strand, “Support Your Local Gunfighter” was playing at the the State; and “2001: A Space Odyssey” was playing at the Terrace. And, oh, “Plaza Suite” was being performed live on stage at the Olde West Dinner Theatre. Already scheduled as the Martin’s second film was “Escape from the Planet of the Apes.”
Both the Terrace and the Martin received numerous congratulatory advertisements in the Times News to celebrate their openings. The Terrace’s congratulations were largely from other occupants of the Kings-Giant Shopping Center. The Martin’s, of course, came from many other occupants of the Kingsport Mall, including Montgomery Ward, Giant, and Hill’s. And that last one makes me think of popcorn, and how much Dad loved popcorn.
Non-mall businesses did offer congratulations to the new Martin Theatre. My favorite was for Skoby’s Meats, which urged readers “for fine entertainment go to a Martin Theatre — For Great Meats SEE SKOBY’S.
Go, enjoy Father’s Day. As for summer, to quote Dad, “Have fun, but be careful. I know those two things sound at odds, but you can do both.”