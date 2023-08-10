Hank and Audrey

Hank Williams performs with wife Audrey Sheppard Williams in the 1950s. The pair divorced on July 10, 1952.

Hank Williams was fired from the Grand Ole Opry 71 years ago tomorrow. Though he was neither the first nor certainly the last great star to helm the stage of the fabled Mother Church of Country Music, Hank Williams was arguably the biggest star of them all.

Yet Williams’ life seemed caught in a free fall by the summer of 1952. Recently divorced from his wife Audrey, whom he loved with all his might and fought with just as mightily, Williams’ battle with the bottle appeared to escalate. Concurrently, his back was in terrible shape, which precipitated even more pain.

LATEST VIDEOS

Tags

Recommended for you