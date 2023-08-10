Hank Williams was fired from the Grand Ole Opry 71 years ago tomorrow. Though he was neither the first nor certainly the last great star to helm the stage of the fabled Mother Church of Country Music, Hank Williams was arguably the biggest star of them all.
Yet Williams’ life seemed caught in a free fall by the summer of 1952. Recently divorced from his wife Audrey, whom he loved with all his might and fought with just as mightily, Williams’ battle with the bottle appeared to escalate. Concurrently, his back was in terrible shape, which precipitated even more pain.
Consequently, Williams’ erratic behavior led to his firing from the Opry on Aug. 11, 1952.
Opry manager Jim Denny gave Williams an ultimatum. He and Opry star Carl Smith visited Williams in the home he had been renting with upstart country singer Ray Price. Radio station WSM, which, then as now, broadcast the Grand Ole Opry, had become fed up with Williams oft-erratic and occasionally drunken performances on the live radio show, which staged for a live audience from the Ryman Auditorium in downtown Nashville.
Williams, Denny informed him, was required to be at the Opry for a performance on Aug. 9, 1952. Likewise, he was to perform during an Opry-sponsored show the following day. Alas, Williams was absent on Aug. 9 and apparently intoxicated during the next one.
According to Opry star Ernest Tubb, Denny, with tears in his eyes, fired Hank Williams from the Grand Ole Opry. (Oddly enough, Denny, who had worked for the company since he was 16, would be fired from the Opry and WSM a few years later after the launch of his own publishing company created potential conflicts of interest for the show.)
But by the time of Denny’s firing, Williams was dead. His death was officially on New Year’s Day 1953. He died in the back seat of his baby blue Cadillac while enroute to a show in Canton, Ohio. Williams’ last ride routed directly through, and indeed stopped in, downtown Bristol.
Williams’ grandson, Shelton Hank Williams III, has for years waged a campaign to have his grandfather reinstated into the Grand Ole Opry as a member. A country singer with a style reminiscent of his grandfather’s, Hank Williams III appeared onstage at the Opry when the show commemorated the 50th anniversary of Hank Williams’ death.
“The tradition,” the late Little Jimmy Dickens said that night while introducing Hank III, “carries on.”
Williams’ grandson, who bears an uncanny resemblance to his grandfather, proceeded to perform his grandfather’s “Howlin’ at the Moon.” Wild peals of applause punctuated his spot-on rendition.
“So you’re going to be hearing a lot of Hank Williams songs tonight,” Williams III said after the song. “But keep one thing in mind. After all this time, maybe it’s time that we can get Hank Williams back reinstated in the Grand Ole Opry. That would be a dream come true for a lot of people.”
Only one problem exists.
In its nearly 98 years of existence, membership in the Grand Ole Opry voids upon death. No exceptions.
That was true of Roy Acuff, the long-heralded king of country music, whose Opry membership that dated to 1939 ended at his death in 1992. Likewise, Porter Wagoner, who upon Acuff’s death was widely regarded as the ambassador of the Opry. And yet, when Wagoner, who was made a member in 1957, died in 2007 after 50 years a member, his membership in the Opry ended, too.
So did Uncle Dave Macon, one of the Opry’s earliest stars, when he died in 1952. It happened to Ernest Tubb in 1984, Bill Monroe in 1996, Grandpa Jones in 1998, Hank Snow five days before Christmas 1999, and someday it will happen to all of whom rank among Opry membership today. Unless there’s a change, which has not happened in its nearly 100 years, there will be no reinstatement of any of those whose membership ceased upon death.
That includes Hank Williams, fired from the Grand Ole Opry 71 years ago.