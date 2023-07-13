BRISTOL, Tenn. – Time was when women in country music seemed as rare as cocaine in The White House. Oh, wait, hmmm.
Nonetheless, scarcity of women within the ranks of country music was real for the genre 100 years ago and it’s comparatively rare even today.
Maybelle and Sara Carter were pioneers — and not simply because they were women. Likewise, Kitty Wells. But those were the days when if women emerged to make a stamp in country music, they did so in a big way. In other words, as few women on stage and on record as there were, there were even far fewer women ensconced in the proverbial behind the scenes.
Then there was Cindy Walker.
Don’t know her name? To date, she’s the only woman in country music history to be inducted as a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame strictly upon the strength and success of songwriting. She penned stacks of standards, including “Cherokee Maiden,” made famous by Bob Wills & His Texas Playboys in 1942 and then again in 1976 when Merle Haggard fiddled it into a No. 1 country song.
Born 106 years ago today east of Waco, Texas, Cindy Walker accomplished the near-impossible. Not only did she become a successful songwriter in male-dominated country and Western swing music, she just may have been the most successful songwriter of her time. She certainly rivals Hank Williams and Harlan Howard for that claim.
Walker’s talent was no knack. Alluringly strong titles pop from her vast catalog. There’s a poetic “When My Blue Moon Turns to Gold Again,” the one and only hit that she recorded. Issued on Decca records, the optimistic love ballad went to No. 5 on Billboard’s country singles chart in the fall of 1944. More than 100 renditions of the song have been recorded since by such iconic figures as Elvis Presley, Tex Ritter and Hank Snow.
When I interviewed Cindy Walker shortly after her induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1997, she said that she never really intended to be a recording star. Enamored by songs and, as she said, “lyrics that moved me in some way,” she forged a pioneering path.
Walker’s mother, who made the dress she wore during her induction into the country hall, was an accomplished pianist. Walker’s grandfather, F.L. Eiland, wrote hymns including “Hold to God’s Unchanging Hand.”
So, Walker seemed a natural. And she was. Among her first breaks, she went to Hollywood during the early 1940s. Those were the days of singing cowboys and a wide proliferation of western movies. Bing Crosby recorded Walker’s “Lone Star Trail,” which became a top 25 pop hit in 1941, the first hit in her long career.
Gene Autry, one of the era’s marquee silver screen singing cowboys, recorded Walker’s “Blue Canadian Rockies.” The Ames Brothers recorded Walker’s “China Doll.” While in California, her biggest break of all came in the form of Bob Wills. He eventually recorded more than 50 of her songs, among them a bevy of classics from “Bubbles in My Beer” to “You’re from Texas.”
By the mid-1950s, if an artist performed country music, odds are they recorded a Cindy Walker song. Country’s biggest stars — Ernest Tubb, Eddy Arnold, Hank Snow, Jim Reeves, Kitty Wells, Webb Pierce — all gravitated to the songs of Cindy Walker.
Decades did not matter. Walker’s songs remained in demand during the 1960s, ‘70s and ‘80s. In addition to Merle Haggard’s take on “Cherokee Maiden,” Glen Campbell as well as Ray Price, Ray Charles, and Willie Nelson kept turning to her songs.
In terms of sheer volume, perhaps only the late Harlan Howard rivals Cindy Walker in the number of songs recorded. Consider but one of Walker’s songs, “You Don’t know Me.” More than 200 recordings by artists from the pop, jazz, blues and country fields followed.
Eddy Arnold took Walker’s “You Don’t Know Me” into country’s top 10 in 1956. Mickey Gilley sang it to No. 1 on the country side in 1981. A lushly orchestrated version by Ray Charles went to pop’s No. 2 in 1962. Others to record the song include Roy Orbison, Bette Midler, B.B. King, Van Morrison, Faron Young and Elvis Presley.
Mere days before her death in 2006, Willie Nelson released an entire album of her songs. Issued on Lost Highway Records, “You Don’t Know Me: The Songs of Cindy Walker,” features 13 songs from a catalog of more than a thousand. The album earned a Grammy nomination one year later.
Not bad for a gal named Cindy that most fans of country music have never even heard of.