Myth envelops Elvis Presley much as the Loch Ness Monster undulates throughout and occasionally emerges for a peek from Loch Ness in the Scottish Highlands.
Or perhaps Bigfoot in America’s great Northwest. Burger King sightings of the King? Yeah, those too.
In reality, by the time Elvis Presley opened a concert for country music’s Louvin Brothers at the Civic Auditorium in Kingsport on Thursday, Sept. 22, 1955, he was an alien. People wide and far, famous and not, certainly reacted as if they had seen and heard a bona fide alien.
Okay, Elvis wasn’t green. He had neither bug eyes nor an enlarged head.
But he strode on stage in Kingsport wearing a black leather jacket, blue jeans, and a hot pink shirt. Capped with a tall shock of dyed dark hair, several hairs of which hung from his forehead, dangerous-like — as if he was going to wrap his arms around the fellas’ girlfriends at any moment. Yeah, dangerous-like, man.
Then there were those hips. They wriggled like a snake in the grass. Boy did that make the women scream.
And boy did they worry the men — in audiences as well as on stage.
“We didn’t know what to make of Elvis,” the late Billy Walker said to me years ago, seated in a dressing room upstairs in the hallowed Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the site of one of Elvis Presley’s most famous events — or infamous, depending on one’s perspective.
“We knew he was not singing hillbilly songs, which is what they called us back then, but what was he singing?” Walker said. “It was like nothing any of us had ever heard or seen.”
Of note, the site of Presley's lone performance in Kingsport, the Civic Auditorium, will be in use Sunday, July 16. As part of Fun Fest, Lonnie Salyer hosts Big Lon's Vinyl Record Expo on Sunday at the Civic Auditorium, the site of Elvis Presley's lone, albeit brief, concert in Kingsport.
At the time, Presley had not scored any official hits on Billboard’s nationwide pop singles chart. On the day the future king of rock ‘n’ roll visited Kingsport, saccharine-styled Pat Boone occupied the No. 1 slot with a drastically sanitized rendition of Fats Domino’s “Ain’t That a Shame.” Those were the last gasp days of aging pop remnants of the big band days, names including Mitch Miller and Les Baxter leading the charge on pop radio.
But Presley was here. And at least in the American south, he was raising quite a ruckus wherever he went. But where to play his records? Country radio stations and jukeboxes were among the first to feature Presley, as evidenced by his chart activity.
Presley’s first charted single was the rocking rumbling “Baby Let’s Play House,” on Memphis’ Sun Records, which debuted on Billboard’s country singles chart 68 years ago this week on July 16, 1955. His first entry in Billboard’s pop singles chart came eight months later, on March 3, 1956 with “Heartbreak Hotel,” which zoomed right by older generations and styles of Nelson Riddle and Perry Como as the leader of the burgeoning rock ‘n’ roll revolution. The song became Presley’s first pop No. 1 single on April 21, 1956.
However.
By then, Presley had already earned a No. 1 single on the country side of radio. Five days before his visit to Kingsport, Presley’s Sun single “I Forgot to Remember to Forget” debuted on Billboard’s country singles chart. It took a long while, but on Feb. 25, 1956, the song became his first of 11 No. 1 songs on the country chart.
Care to guess who knocked Presley’s “I Forgot to Remember to Forget” from its perch atop the country chart? He did. “Heartbreak Hotel” struck No. 1 in country on March 17, 1956 — a full month ahead of its ascension to No. 1 on the pop side. Not only that, “Heartbreak Hotel” seesawed back and forth to No. 1 at country radio for a total of 17 weeks in the top spot. By contrast, the song spent a total of eight weeks on the pop side.
Point being? Initially, Elvis Presley was heavily embraced and played on country radio stations earlier and more widespread than by its pop counterparts. Refer back to Billy Walker’s comments. The late Grand Ole Opry star, who performed on several concert bills with the alien-like Presley in 1954 and 1955, had no idea what to call what Presley did. Who did?
By then, disc jockey Alan Freed had already coined the term “rock ‘n’ roll.” It took a while, but eventually that stuck to Presley.
Yep, he’s a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame, but Elvis Presley was not a country music singer. King of Rock ‘n’ Roll, ya know. And yet 67 years ago tomorrow, Presley’s “I Want You, I Need You, I Love You,” displaced Ray Price’s hardcore country shuffle classic “Crazy Arms” from country’s No. 1 slot.
Now consider today’s oft-invoked statement that country music isn’t country anymore. Well, back in the days when Elvis Presley first rattled and rolled, he wasn’t country either. But country radio stations certainly snapped him up. Carl Perkins, too.
Ponder that when visiting the Civic Auditorium on Sunday during Big Lon's Vinyl Record Expo. Who knows? Maybe someone will find some vintage Elvis Presley "Go Cat Go" records there, too.