BRISTOL, Tenn. — Hank Williams’ world was not one of white picket fences, Ward and June Cleaver, or gentile church socials.
Williams knew cheap tin can beer, rot gut whiskey, cigarette smoke-filled honky-tonks.
America marks Hank Williams’ 100th birthday on Sept. 17. Before and especially during his meteorically speedy career as country music’s brightest star, he lived hard. By the time he was 29 and on his last night of life of New Year’s Eve 1952, during which he rode in the backseat of his baby blue Cadillac through downtown Bristol, Williams was flat worn out.
But Williams’ quality of country music has yet to be eclipsed. Oh, many have tried. And yet, Williams remains the unwaveringly absolute gold standard of primo quality country music.
People will celebrate his centennial birthday with acknowledgements all over the world. For instance, in his hometown of Montgomery, Alabama, a wreath will be placed on his grave in the morning. Later in the day, the nearby Hank Williams Museum will host live music led by the likes of bluegrass’ Rhonda Vincent and country veteran Gene Watson.
Williams, along with his producer Fred Rose and Jimmie Rodgers, was inducted in the first class of inductees as a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1961. Therefore, it’s natural that the hall of fame will stage live music.
Experience Hank’s 100th: A Concert in Celebration of Hank Williams at the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in its CMA Theater in downtown Nashville Thursday, Sept. 21, from 3:30 p.m. to 5 p.m. Williams’ granddaughters Hilary Williams and Holly Williams along with grandson Sam Williams will lead a lineup that includes Rodney Crowell, Chuck Mead, and hall of fame harmonica player Charlie McCoy among others.
While at the hall of fame, one can easily buy a book about Hank Williams. By all means, read his beautifully bronzed hall of fame plaque. But most of all, listen to the lyrics of the music that made Hank Williams the greatest creator and purveyor of country music.
His songs tell his story. He loved hard as heard on “Howlin’ at the Moon” and fell harder as within “Half as Much.” Few were happier when he was happy, which we can hear on “Settin’ the Woods on Fire” and fewer still were sadder when he was sad as when he draped his heart in black on “You Win Again.”
Williams’ wife, Audrey, inspired large chunks of his lyrics. Their love an inferno, passion inflamed their good times and bad times alike. As his lyrics bore out in open-veined style, he could not live with her and he could not live without her. Consider that he died but days shy of six months after their divorce.
Some wonder. Did Hank Williams envision his death as coming soon? During an interview in June 1952, he remarked that his favorite song was “Death is Only a Dream,” which The Stanley Brothers recorded for Bristol’s Rich-R-Tone label. The single was issued on Feb. 28, 1950. During an interview in the summer of 1952 at WSM with H.B. Teeter, a reporter for the Nashville Tennessean, Williams said: “I’ll never live long enough for you to write about me. God comin’ down the road after me.”
Now look again to “You Win Again,” which he wrote. Hank and Audrey’s divorce became official on July 10, 1952. He recorded “You Win Again,” whose futile lyrics of infidelity include such lines as “This heart of mine could never see, what everybody knew but me, just trusting you was my great sin, what can I do, you win again,” the day after his and Audrey’s divorce.
Williams spoke for humanity through his lyrics. On several occasions country music’s Hillbilly Shakespeare remarked that his songs simply said what folks who bought his records and attended his personal appearances thought about, wanted to say, wished they could say, but for one reason or another could not say to their loved ones in good times and bad.
So, when Williams’ voice ached of bone-chilling loneliness as within “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry,” why, they felt lonesome, too. They smiled when he smiled on “Hey, Good Lookin,’” looked skyward with hope and resolution when he sang “I Saw the Light,” chilled to “Cold, Cold Heart,” and knew that the end was nigh when he moaned “Take These Chains from My Heart.”
“Set me free,” Williams sang during “Take These Chains from My Heart.” He recorded it on September 23, 1952, which was his final recording session. Carefully ease a needle into those throbbing grooves. All these years later, his voice yet echoes with a pain forever set as if in stone.
No one knows for certain the extent to which Williams knew he was creating lyrical art of the highest order. But he was. And he did. As reflected by a love for the man and his music the likes of which he craved yet never really received in his personal life, 100 years after the birth of Hiram Hank Williams he remains the most celebrated and important person in country music history.