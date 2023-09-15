The faces of the Carter Family, Jimmie Rodgers and other legendary country musicians serve as a reminder on the country music mural in Bristol of the genre's legacy and Bristol's lasting musical roots.
BRISTOL, Tenn. — Willie Nelson stood on the counter of Wyatt Lilly’s Cheap Thrills Records. Trigger by his side. George Jones in name and face emblazoned across the front of more than one t-shirt. Grin on his face.
Cowboy bootheels clicked. Y’all and have mercy choruses well intact, country music twanged live and lively on stage and off throughout the 22nd collection of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Justifiably so. After all, like the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor, but one Birthplace of Country Music exists. And that’s in downtown Bristol.
So, the people came.
People from parts wide and exceedingly far could avail themselves of many things country while in Bristol for Rhythm & Roots. Music, well of course. Records by the likes of Johnny Cash to Dolly Parton, Merle Haggard, Marty Stuart, Loretta Lynn and so forth filled the bins of the aforementioned Cheap Thrills Records. Located in the middle of Rhythm & Roots’ pathway on the Virginia side of downtown State Street, many a shopper left its doors with LPs in hand.
Erected across the street in Tennessee stood Rhythm & Roots’ merchandise tent. Located in the parking lot of the Birthplace of Country Music, merchandise including records by performers during the festival was widely available therein. Newly minted country LPs to be found included Dallas Moore’s sweeping “No God in Juarez” and Marty Stuart’s twang-toned “Altitude.” Likewise, Dallas Wayne’s shimmering “Coldwater, Tennessee.”
Moore performed on Saturday afternoon. Same with Wayne. Stuart emoted on Sunday. Wayne delved into and performed the title track from his latest album at the Paramount in early afternoon. Immediately afterward, Moore exhibited an hour of hardcore country in the outlaw vein in the midst of a blazing hot sun. Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives band provided a lesson to anyone who might not know what country music authenticity sounds like.
Sure, there was rock ‘n’ roll. Pop, too. Rhythm with blues, no question. Castlewood’s 49 Winchester embodied all of that and country, too, during their spellbinding sets of Appalachian rock on Friday and Sunday. Nickel Creek, more new age jam band wizardry than bluegrass, extolled the virtues of prodigious musicianship on State Street on Saturday. Fine, all. Frankly, mighty fine.
But Tony Dingus played country. At his pedal steel in the Paramount on Sunday backing Daniel Davis, his steel moaned the blues with distinctive shades of Buddy Emmons attached. Well into Saturday night within the cozy enclave of O’Mainnin’s Pub, Vaden Landers evoked vintage country styles long ago pioneered by the likes of Webb Pierce, and yes, Hank Williams.
All the while, Willie Nelson never moved an inch from the counter of Cheap Thrills Records. Except, of course, when I picked him up to take a closer look. Amazingly realistic, Willie occupied the packaging that encased him such that he appeared real. Almost.
In Bristol, he came to the right place. Country authenticity lives not just during Rhythm & Roots but all the year ‘round in the Birthplace. So, many watched, listened, heard and cheered. All told, thousands adored the sounds of country music during Rhythm & Roots, as well they should.
All the while, the mists of Jimmie Rodgers as well as those of A.P., Sara and Maybelle Carter could be felt. If one tried.
Jim Lauderdale tried. And he felt. Long after the stages were dismantled and the people departed for hotels and home on Sunday night, downtown Bristol contained more shadows past and memories made than may seem imaginable for a town this size. But there they were.
And there he was. As the clock ticked well past midnight, Lauderdale stepped with care along a sidewalk on State. His attention rapt. He had performed Saturday on the stage that bears his name and Sunday in the path of Hank Williams’ last ride during Rhythm & Roots.
Now Lauderdale walked alone. But he did not feel alone.
“They’re here, Tom,” Lauderdale said in the wee Sunday night hours. “Jimmie Rodgers. The Carter Family. Pop Stoneman. They’re in these sidewalks.”
Where country music never dies, downtown Bristol, Tennessee and Virginia.
