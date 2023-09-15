BRISTOL, Tenn. — Willie Nelson stood on the counter of Wyatt Lilly’s Cheap Thrills Records. Trigger by his side. George Jones in name and face emblazoned across the front of more than one t-shirt. Grin on his face.

Cowboy bootheels clicked. Y’all and have mercy choruses well intact, country music twanged live and lively on stage and off throughout the 22nd collection of Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion. Justifiably so. After all, like the Statue of Liberty in New York Harbor, but one Birthplace of Country Music exists. And that’s in downtown Bristol.





Stay Engaged

React to this article and join our community of readers sharing their feedback.

0
0
0
0
0

LATEST VIDEOS

Recommended for you