Horse-drawn wagons still on occasion eased up and down State Street in downtown Bristol on the day that a gangly musician with a guitar in hand sidled across the street to play music.

bristol country music mural with jimmie rodgers

Jimmie Rodgers is prominently featured in the State Street mural in Bristol. Rodgers is known as the "father of country music," helping bring fame to the 1927 Bristol Sessions and to Bristol, the Birthplace of Country Music.

He likely did not know it 96 years ago, but Jimmie Rodgers made profound music history in downtown Bristol, Tennessee, on Thursday, Aug. 4, 1927.

Jimmie Rodgers guitar at Birthplace of Country Music Museum 2022

In 2022, the Birthplace of Country Music unveiled a Martin guitar, a long-time instrument that belonged to Jimmie Rodgers, as part of the museum's display. Rodgers was part of the legendary Bristol Sessions in 1927, marking the start of commercial country music and dubbing the musician "The Father of Country Music."
back of Jimmie Rodgers guitar

The back of Jimmie Rodgers’ Blue Yodel Martin Guitar reads ‘Thanks,’ a message the country artist would show to his audience by flipping his acoustic instrument around after performing.

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

LATEST VIDEOS


Recommended for you