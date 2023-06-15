BRISTOL, Tenn. — Johnny Cash was in a rut.
By the spring of 1963, Cash had recorded just one top 10 record, his uninspiring 1962 cover of Jimmie Rodgers’ “In the Jailhouse Now,” since 1960’s “Seasons of My Heart.” Furthermore, Cash had not touched down with a No. 1 single since February 1959 with “Don’t Take Your Guns to Town.”
Johnny Cash needed a hit. Not only that, his marriage to wife Vivian was crumbling, battles with addiction escalating.
Well, this month marks an important anniversary for “Ring of Fire” and Johnny Cash.
But “Ring of Fire” was not initially intended for Johnny Cash. He certainly inspired his future wife, who was impossibly drawn to him, to write such lines as “and it burns, burns, burns.” However, its title may have been taken from a passage, “love is like a burning ring of fire,” underlined from a book of Elizabethan poetry owned by her uncle, A.P. Carter.
June Carter intended the song, which she co-wrote with Merle Kilgore, for her sister, Anita Carter, who recorded the song as “(Love’s) Ring of Fire” in October 1962. She beat her future brother-in-law to the song by five months.
Issued in 1963 on her Mercury Records’ album, “Anita Carter Sings Folks Songs Old and New,” neither her rendition of “(Love’s) Ring of Fire” nor her album went over well with the public.
But Cash loved the song and wanted to record it himself. However, he heard it differently. While his sister-in-law employed acoustic guitars and an autoharp on the tune, in a dream about the song he heard a trumpet. Paired with his band The Tennessee Three, Johnny Cash recorded “Ring of Fire” on recorded on March 25, 1963. Produced for Columbia Records by Don Law and Frank Jones, Cash’s horn-driven “Ring of Fire” was released on April 19, 1963.
“Ring of Fire” debuted on Billboard’s country singles chart 60 years ago today, June 8, 1963. Like a Hank Snow song in overdrive, on July 27, 1963, “Ring of Fire” moved on by Buck Owens’ “Act Naturally” as the number one country song on Billboard. It stayed for seven weeks, until George Hamilton IV’s “Abilene” took over on Sept. 14, 1963.
Meanwhile, “Ring of Fire” enflamed Cash’s lagging career beyond the singles chart. The album from which it came, “Ring of Fire (The Best of Johnny Cash),” was the very first number one album on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart, which debuted as Billboard’s first country albums chart in January 1964. His album garnered 14 weeks at number one, Cash’s first of an eventual nine number one albums.
Enroute to becoming one of country music’s most innovative and distinctive songs ever recorded, “Ring of Fire” earned Cash his first of 35 Grammy nominations. He didn’t win that one. Nominated in the Best Country & Western Recording category, “Ring of Fire” squared off with entries by Lefty Frizzell, Porter Wagoner, Buck Owens, Hank Snow, Flatt and Scruggs, and Bobby Bare, the latter of whom won for a song written by Mel Tillis, “Detroit City.”
Yet Cash’s “Ring of Fire,” a significant brick in the foundation of his climb to legendary status, did one better than “Detroit City.” It earned induction into the Grammy Hall of Fame in 1999. Not only that, “Ring of Fire” became a staple during Cash’s personal appearances. Few were the concerts when he did not sing the song that he inspired his wife to write.
In fact, Cash performed “Ring of Fire” during his last live performance in our backyard.
Though he may not have known it at the time, Cash’s appearance at the Carter Family Fold in Hiltons, Virginia, on July 5, 2003 was his last. He opened with “Folsom Prison Blues,” closed with “Understand Your Man,” and worked “Ring of Fire” right into the middle of his seven-song set.
Then as now, it still burns, burns, burns, that ring of fire named Johnny Cash.