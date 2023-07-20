On a night hotter than a Mickey Mantle line drive into the seats, Bill Anderson sat atop the roof of the apartment building in which he lived. A journalism student at the University of Georgia, Anderson looked out upon the bright lights of Commerce, Georgia.
And he wrote “City Lights.”
Corralled by Ray Price, before “City Lights” ascended to country’s No. 1 on Oct. 20, 1958. Consequently, the young writer encountered a life-altering decision. As if planted in Robert Frost’s “The Road Not Taken,” Anderson stood at a crossroads. One way led to sports journalism, the other to Nashville and country music.
“City Lights” illuminated Anderson’s chosen route.
“It was my golden key,” Bill Anderson said to me during one of our many interviews through the years. “It opened all the doors for me in Nashville. It totally changed my life.”
Signed to Decca Records as a recording artist, Anderson debuted on Billboard’s country singles chart as a singer with the fiddle-and-steel laced “That’s What It’s Like to be Lonesome” on Dec. 29, 1958. It peaked at No. 12, a strong start for an unknown singer. Like many of Anderson’s songs, it echoed from the chambers of his own life.
“My heart had got broken real, real bad in my junior year at the University of Georgia,” Anderson said. “She broke my heart, but I wrote enough songs from that to make up for it.”
Three singles later, Anderson struck the top 10 with a lush ballad of unrequited love, “The Tip of My Fingers.” Oh yeah, he wrote that one, too. He capped that with a pedal steel-strong country shuffle, “Walk Out Backwards,” also a top 10 record that peaked in 1961.
Anderson’s third top 10 single, “Po’ Folks,” debuted on July 10, 1961. The next day, Grand Ole Opry manager Ott Devine called Anderson, who was watching Major League Baseball’s All-Star game on television, with an invitation to join the Opry. Five days later, 23-year-old Bill Anderson was inducted as a member of the wildly prestigious Grand Ole Opry on July 15, 1961.
Last month marked 62 years of Grand Ole Opry membership for Anderson, the longest tenure of continuous membership in the Opry’s soon-to-be 100-year history. Not even early Opry stalwarts Uncle Dave Macon or the long-reputed king of country music, Roy Acuff, served as members longer than Anderson.
Some may point to Pete Kirby as one who was a member of the Opry longer than Anderson. Best known as Bashful Brother Oswald, the east Tennessean joined Acuff’s Smoky Mountain Boys on New Year’s Day 1939. He sang high tenor and played dobro in Acuff’s band until Acuff died in November 1992. However, Oswald was not an official Opry member until January 1995.
Then there’s the conundrum of Little Jimmy Dickens. He joined the Opry on Nov. 6, 1948. He died on Jan. 2, 2015. That’s 66 years, which would surely make him the longest Opry member to date, right? Well, no. Dickens parted company with the Opry in 1957 to join the Philip Morris Country Music Show as a headliner. He rejoined in 1975 and was a member until his death. That means Little Jimmy Dickens was a member of the Grand Ole Opry for a total of nearly 49 years — a full decade-plus shy of Anderson.
Quite an accomplishment, Anderson’s elongated tenure of Opry membership. Call it another star emblazoned in Anderson’s long-glittering sky. Accolades like atoms split and spread often for Anderson, particularly since 1970s. His induction into the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame came in 1975. Country Music Hall of Fame membership, perhaps the pinnacle of all honors for creators of country music, tabbed Anderson in 2001.
A year later, Anderson became the first country songwriter to earn the BMI Icon Award, which honors songwriters for their “unique and indelible influence on generations of music makers.” His songs, particularly “Still” and “The Tip of My Fingers,” have been recorded by dozens of artists from within and quite far afield of country music. They include queen of soul Aretha Franklin, godfather of soul James Brown, lush pop meister Lawrence Welk, and Las Vegas pop and film star Dean Martin.
Get this: Anderson even became a television game show host. Seriously. After appearing on such television game shows as “Match Game,” Anderson hosted “The Better Sex” on ABC-TV in 1977 and ’78 and “Fandango” on The Nashville Network from 1983 through 1989.
And to think. Anderson did it with a voice that whispers. He came along in an era that not only valued but demanded vocal distinction. Had he yelled, perhaps no one would have listened. But Whisperin’ Bill Anderson toned his voice down to a whisper, and up went a star for all of time.
And for Anderson, it all began on a steamy hot night in Georgia as he cast his eyes and lot in life upon a wide array of city lights.