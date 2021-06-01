NORTON — COVID-19 saw many area festivals disconnect from their regular schedules last summer, but Norton’s Best Friend Festival is making up for that starting Sunday.
“Reconnect With a Friend” is the theme for the 2021 festival, which starts on the run — the Woodbooger Chase Triathlon Sunday, 10 a.m. at the Norton Reservoir. There is no entry fee.
Festival Committee Chairman Rick Colley said many of the events typically held at Norton City Park and other spots in town will shift to the city’s Expo Center and Farmers Market building at the Market Street and 8th St. SW intersection behind the Sugar Hill Cidery.
“When we planned for this year’s festival, we were looking at social distancing, and the Farmers Market building allowed plenty of room for some of the normal events,” Colley said.
As city workers and Colley put up the traditional themed welcome sign at Tipple Hill in east Norton, the festival’s return also marked the departure of one of its original organizers — retiring city Parks and Recreation Director Shelly Knox.
Knox, who joined the recreation department in 1986, helped sort out placement of the flats and sign Tuesday.
“It’s been fun doing it,” Knox said as she held up a plywood flat of a cartoon girl, and people drove by honking and yelling that they could not wait for this year’s festival.
“It’s going to be sad leaving it, actually,” said Knox. “I don’t know what I’m going to do right now. I’m from Bristol originally, and I might move back that way.”
“She’s going to do well,” Knox said as she watched Rebecca Iozzi, her successor, on a cell phone running down the location of the Woodbooger flat for the welcome display.
The Best Friend Festival’s main roster of events starts Tuesday at 3 p.m. at the Expo Center with Paint-a-Trash Can. The cans will be used at various festival event sites through the week. Outdoor Crafts will also be on display at the center, and the Friends and Farmers Market runs from 4-6 p.m.
Jeep owners and collectors can come to downtown Park Avenue for the Jeep Cruise-In on Tuesday from 6-9 p.m.
Wednesday, June 9 is Senior Citizens Day at the Expo Center, with free lunch for seniors, bingo and a free plant giveaway. Starting at 6:30 p.m. on the Main Stage in the nearby Municipal Parking Lot on Park Avenue is the Gospel Concert featuring NevertHEless. Movie Night follows at 8:45 p.m. with the animated “The Missing Link”.
Thursday, June 10 is Kid’s Day and Kid’s Night. Norton Cinema City offers $1 admission for children for movies at 10 a.m. and noon. The Lions Club and Kiwanis Club host Kid’s Night downtown on Park Avenue with rides, crafts and concessions from 5-9 p.m.
Friday, June 10 is Family Fun Night at downtown Park Avenue. Area gymnastics schools will perform at 6:30 p.m. on Main Stage in the Municipal Parking Lot. Fun Night continues at 8 p.m. at the Main Stage with a concert lineup of Ando Kilgore Sweeny, Dirt Road Rising and Railway Express.
For kids, Friday means A Kid’s Place on Park Avenue with rides, bungee jumping and concessions.
Saturday, June 12 brings the traditional Kiwanis Pancake Breakfast from 7-11 a.m. at the Expo Center. Tickets are $6. The Citywide Yard Sale runs from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. across Norton, while flea market vendors will set up shop in the Municipal Parking lot on Park Avenue and at the Country Cabin parking lot on Kent Junction Road.
Festival attendees are asked to practice social distancing in crowded areas and to bring their own seating for events.
Event schedules may change for weather. For more information, visit www.facebook.com/BestFriendFestival/posts/4742922929068195 or call (276) 679-0961.