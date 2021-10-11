Reba McEntire will play Thompson-Boling Arena on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022 at 8 p.m.
Tickets go on-sale Friday, Oct. 15, at 10 a.m. and will be available at knoxvilletickets.com/reba.
Prices range from $49.50 to $225.00. There will be an eight-ticket limit, and all ages must have a ticket to enter.
One of the most successful female recording artists in history, Reba has sold over 56 million albums worldwide and is a member of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Hollywood Bowl Hall of Fame. She has won 15 American Music Awards; 13 ACM Awards; nine People’s Choice Awards; seven CMA Awards; two GRAMMY Awards; an ACM Career Achievement Honor; and is one of only four entertainers in history to receive the National Artistic Achievement Award from the U.S. Congress.
Reba’s reign of No. 1 hits spans four decades, and Billboard, Country Aircheck and Mediabase recognized her as the biggest female hitmaker in Country music history.