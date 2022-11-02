Barter, shown here decorated for the holidays, will close its 90th season with productions of ‘Miracle on 34th Street’ by Vern Stefanic and ‘I’ll Be Home for Christmas’ by resident playwright Catherine Bush.
ABINGDON — The iconic Barter Theatre will raise the curtain on its 90th season next year with a lineup that includes well-known titles such as “Macbeth,” “Footloose,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Keep on the Sunny Side,” a local popular favorite.
During a “rollout” of new season titles, Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown announced the productions Friday from the Gilliam Stage in front of an audience of patrons. At the event, audience members were treated to sneak-peek performances by Barter’s resident acting company.
The theater will produce 12 titles next year featuring its resident acting company and will welcome audiences at both the Gilliam Stage and Barter’s Smith Theatre.
During her opening remarks, Brown said the 2023 shows carry a common theme.
“Some of the themes that wrap up these shows, I am encapsulating with the words, ‘reaching beyond,’ ” Brown said onstage. “Not only are we reaching beyond these last few years where we all have seen so many changes, but every character in the plays and every story is focused on reaching beyond — whether it’s reaching beyond for love, reaching for their ambitions or reaching for the thing they know is their passion.
“We want to do that with and for you.”
A rich history
Founded by Robert Porterfield in 1933 during the Great Depression, the Barter Theatre is the nation’s longest-running professional theater.
It was designated the State Theatre of Virginia in 1946. The theater earned its name by allowing patrons to pay the admission price with produce, dairy products or even livestock.
“This entire region is the real legacy of Barter,” Brown said. “We have this incredible foot in our history and this incredible look forward to what’s to come. And Barter is smack in the middle of it.”
After 16 productions at the Moonlite Drive-In during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Barter Theatre has enjoyed a full season back in repertory inside the historic building this season while also breaking a record in sales.
“As of right now, ‘Murder on the Orient Express’ that we’re performing onstage right now will be a record-breaking show for us — the highest-grossing fall show our theater has ever done in its history,” Brown said.
“So we’re watching the sales go back up again, and we’re on our way to pre-pandemic levels.”
Brown said she is thrilled to have people back inside the Barter Theatre.
“There is something so special” she said, “and so electric with actually being in the room while it’s happening.”
A new season
The 2023 season of productions will be performed by Barter’s resident acting company.
In the spring of 2023, Barter will produce “The Last Romance” by Joe DiPietro, “Macbeth” by William Shakespeare and “Keep on the Sunny Side” by Doug Pote.
“Our big summer musical will be ‘Footloose,’ ” Brown said.
“Footloose” is a musical based on the classic ’80s movie, adapted by Dean Pitchford and Walter Bobbie.
The summer season will continue with “Sense and Sensibility,” based on the novel by Jane Austen; “Skeleton Crew” by Dominique Morisseau; and “Country Girls” by Stephen Brown.
“Dominique is one of the finest playwrights in the entire nation,” Brown told the audience. “We have wanted to do (‘Skeleton Crew’) for many years, and we actually got the rights to do this play this week.”
“ ‘Sense and Sensibility’ is an incredible theatrical production that’s full of laughter. This adaptation took New York by storm a few years ago,” she said.
In the second half of the year, Barter will open its fall productions with “To Kill a Mockingbird,” a play based on the novel by Harper Lee and adapted by Christopher Sergel. “To Kill a Mockingbird” will be followed by a William Goldman adaptation of Stephen King’s “Misery,” as well as “Clue,” based on the Paramount Pictures film and written by Sandy Rustin.
Barter will close its 90th season with holiday productions of “Miracle on 34th Street” by Vern Stefanic and “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” by resident playwright Catherine Bush.
Shows tailored for young audiences will include “Junie B. Jones” on the Gilliam Stage in the spring. “Robin Hood” will be performed at Smith Theatre in the summer, followed by “Rapunzel” in the fall. Other adaptations are “Where the Red Fern Grows” and “I Want a Hippopotamus for Christmas.”
Tickets for Barter’s 2023 season will be available for purchase to the general public on Jan. 17. Subscribers may book tickets earlier, beginning Jan. 3. Subscription purchases for 2023 are now available to the public. For more information, go to https://bartertheatre.com/.