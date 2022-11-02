ABINGDON — The iconic Barter Theatre will raise the curtain on its 90th season next year with a lineup that includes well-known titles such as “Macbeth,” “Footloose,” “To Kill a Mockingbird” and “Keep on the Sunny Side,” a local popular favorite.

During a “rollout” of new season titles, Producing Artistic Director Katy Brown announced the productions Friday from the Gilliam Stage in front of an audience of patrons. At the event, audience members were treated to sneak-peek performances by Barter’s resident acting company.

