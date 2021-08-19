KINGSPORT — The 13th annual Racks by the Tracks festival returns to the Model City next month, offering guests a day full of craft beer tasting, spicy barbecue, challenging road races and exciting live music.
Tickets go on sale Thursday at 10 a.m. at www.racksbythetracks.com.
The event will be held at the Kingsport Farmers Market on Sept. 25 with Fleetwood Mac tribute act World Turning Band performing the iconic rockers’ greatest hits, B-sides and early tracks along with solo efforts from Lindsey Buckingham and Stevie Nicks.
Two additional bands, to be announced at a later date, will kick off the concert series at 1 and 3:30 p.m. before the headliner takes the stage at 6.
ABOUT THE EVENT
Racks by the Tracks will feature more than 100 unique craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias, a number of barbecue vendors, two road races and a day full of music.
Returning for its eighth year is the SPF 10K and 5K Race/Walk. Runners seeking a challenge and a test of stamina can sign up for the Boss Hog Challenge: both the 10K and 5K races. Those who do will receive a limited edition Boss Hog Challenge T-shirt.
The BBQ Competition will offer an opportunity to taste the best barbecue from restaurants and teams across the region and to vote for People’s Choice awards. No ticket is required to access this section of the festival. Non-barbecue food vendors will also be on hand.
FOR MORE INFORMATION
Racks by the Tracks tickets will be available beginning Thursday at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online and at all Food City locations. You’re encouraged to purchase early for the best pricing during the First 100-Hour Online Sale as prices will increase on Aug. 23 and again the day of the festival.
First 100-Hour Online Sale Prices: Tasting Tickets (includes craft beers, seltzers and wines and access to the concert) are $35. Concert tickets are $10 each.
Racks by the Tracks prides itself on giving back each year and to date has contributed more than $100,000 to local nonprofits.