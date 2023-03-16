KINGSPORT — Racks by the Tracks will return to the Kingsport Farmers Market on May 13.
The 15th annual festival will feature the Tri-Cities tasting event, a barbecue competition, 10K and 5K road races and music.
The tasting event will offer more than 100 craft beers, wines, seltzers and sangrias. Tickets for the event are all-inclusive and allow attendees to sample all available beverages and vote on their favorites.
All tasting event participants will also receive a souvenir pint glass from Allandale Package Store.
Returning for the 10th time are the Racks by the Tracks 5K and 10K races presented by Powell Valley National Bank. Runners can also sign up for the Boss Hog Challenge, which requires them to run in both events. Participants will receive a limited edition Boss Hog Challenge T-shirt.
The barbecue competition will feature food from the best barbecue restaurants and teams across the region.
A ticket is not required to access this attraction, and those who sample the wares can vote for the People’s Choice Award.
New this year will be the Best Rib Award, which will be decided by a hand-selected panel of judges.
In addition to beer and barbecue, Racks by the Tracks will also feature musical performances. The headliner, The Crue — A Motley Crue Tribute Experience, is a culmination of four Motley Crue tribute performers coming together to create a true-to-life representation of one of rock’s most notorious bands.
Also performing will be Blank-281. This Blink-182 tribute band will take listeners on a nostalgic ride through the band’s early releases and greatest hits. Blank-281 was selected to appear on the Jimmy Fallon-produced TV show, “Clash of the Cover Bands.”
Music will kick off on the Honda Kingsport stage at 1 p.m. with local indie-rock band Donnie and the Dry Heavers.
Tickets will be available on March 17 at 10 a.m. for the online 100-hour sale. Tasting tickets will cost $35, and concert tickets will be $10.
Tickets will be available at all Food City locations starting March 20, with the cost of tasting tickets increasing to $40. On May 1, tasting ticket costs will increase to $45; on the day of the event, tasting tickets will cost $50, and concert tickets will cost $15.
For more information about Racks by the Tracks or to purchase tickets, visit racksbythetracks.com.
